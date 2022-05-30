Clarinda Cardinals Logo
Photo: Clarinda CSD

(KMAland) -- Clarinda is ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 2A rankings from Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

The Cardinals are joined by Sioux City East (4A No. 10) as the only two KMAland conference programs ranked this week. Ankeny Christian, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Lewis Central, Mount Ayr and Treynor are also receiving votes in their respective class.

Check out the complete rankings linked here and KMAland conference rankings below. 

CLASS 1A 

Others RV: Ankeny Christian, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Mount Ayr

CLASS 2A 

5. Clarinda

Others RV: Treynor

CLASS 3A 

Others RV: Lewis Central

CLASS 4A 

10. Sioux City East

