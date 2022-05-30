(KMAland) -- Clarinda is ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 2A rankings from Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
The Cardinals are joined by Sioux City East (4A No. 10) as the only two KMAland conference programs ranked this week. Ankeny Christian, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Lewis Central, Mount Ayr and Treynor are also receiving votes in their respective class.
Check out the complete rankings linked here and KMAland conference rankings below.
CLASS 1A
Others RV: Ankeny Christian, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Mount Ayr
CLASS 2A
5. Clarinda
Others RV: Treynor
CLASS 3A
Others RV: Lewis Central
CLASS 4A
10. Sioux City East