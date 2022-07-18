IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Class 1A and 3A state quarterfinals are complete from the state baseball tournament. Check out the full Monday rundown below.

CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

New London 12 CAM 3 

Check out the complete recap from CAM’s tough loss to New London at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. 

Other Class 1A State Quarterfinals

Kingsley-Pierson 7 North Linn 4

St. Mary’s, Remsen 6 South Winneshiek 0

Newman Catholic 3 Lisbon 2

CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Lewis Central 4 — 8 inn 

Find the complete recap from Lewis Central’s heartbreaking extra-inning loss at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

Assumption, Davenport 11 Pella 1

Independence 8 West Delaware 7

Epworth, Western Dubuque 4 Winterset 3

