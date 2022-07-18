(KMAland) -- The Class 1A and 3A state quarterfinals are complete from the state baseball tournament. Check out the full Monday rundown below.
CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
New London 12 CAM 3
Check out the complete recap from CAM’s tough loss to New London at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Kingsley-Pierson 7 North Linn 4
St. Mary’s, Remsen 6 South Winneshiek 0
Newman Catholic 3 Lisbon 2
CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Lewis Central 4 — 8 inn
Find the complete recap from Lewis Central’s heartbreaking extra-inning loss at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Assumption, Davenport 11 Pella 1
Independence 8 West Delaware 7
Epworth, Western Dubuque 4 Winterset 3