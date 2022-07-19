(KMAland) -- The Class 2A and 4A state baseball quarterfinals were completed in Carroll and Iowa City on Tuesday.
CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Van Meter 5 Kuemper Catholic 3
Other Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Estherville Lincoln Central 5 Interstate 35, Truro 1
Mid-Prairie 3 Cascade 2
Beckman Catholic 7 Dike-New Hartford 4
CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Johnston 6 Iowa City Liberty 3
Waukee Northwest 7 Waukee 2
Dowling Catholic 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 2
Iowa City High 10 Indianola 0