(KMAland) -- The Class 2A and 4A state baseball quarterfinals were completed in Carroll and Iowa City on Tuesday.

CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Van Meter 5 Kuemper Catholic 3 

Other Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Estherville Lincoln Central 5 Interstate 35, Truro 1

Mid-Prairie 3 Cascade 2

Beckman Catholic 7 Dike-New Hartford 4

CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Johnston 6 Iowa City Liberty 3

Waukee Northwest 7 Waukee 2

Dowling Catholic 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 2

Iowa City High 10 Indianola 0

