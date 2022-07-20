(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton dropped a tight state semifinal at the state baseball tournament on Wednesday. Check out the rest of the semifinals from Wednesday below.
CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS
Remsen, St. Mary’s 10 Kingsley-Pierson 0
New London 16 Newman Catholic 1
CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS
Western Dubuque 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6
Tylar Lutgen had two doubles, two RBI and two runs, and Bryce Click added two hits and two RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Carter Brown and Cole Conlon pitched in two hits, an RBI and one run each in the loss.
Other Class 3A State Semifinals
Assumption 13 Independence 3