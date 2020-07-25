(KMAland) -- The Class 1A state tournament continues today in Des Moines, and KMA Sports has St. Albert/Newman Catholic on FM 99.1.
It was a 1-1 day for everybody yesterday, leaving the standings right where they were.
Derek: 281-110
Trev: 262-118 (13.5 GB)
Ryan: 259-124 (18.0 GB)
Check out today's picks below. The full schedule can be found below the picks.
1A: St. Albert (21-1) vs. Newman Catholic (17-5)
The three-time defending state champion Newman Catholic is one of the most decorated baseball programs in state history with 24 state appearances and eight state championships. St. Albert is quite decorated themselves with 11 state appearances and three titles. What gives today?
Derek's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Derek on FM 99.1 at 10:30 AM.
Trev's Pick: Newman Catholic - Hey St. Albert Nation, before you get mad at me, let me explain this pick: I picked against the Falcons when they played Harlan, Lewis Central, Treynor, Underwood and CAM, but Duncan Patterson and company proved me wrong each time. I'm 1000% OK with this pick being the sacrificial lamb if it means we get a KMAland team into the semis. So prove me wrong, St. Albert.
Ryan's Pick: St. Albert - The key to this one will be in the start. St. Albert can't afford to let Newman have a big early inning, because a comeback will be tough. This Newman team isn't quite the giant that it's been in the past, so I like St. Albert to advance.
1A: Remsen, St. Mary's (19-0) vs. Burlington Notre Dame (14-2)
This is the fifth straight tournament appearance and 17th in school history for St. Mary's. Burlington Notre Dame is a proud program themselves with eight state appearances, but it is their first since 2002.
Trev's Pick: Remsen, St. Mary's - Remsen banked on not having to play until Saturday and having Blaine Harpenau available. It worked and he will get the call. You may have heard, but he is a good thrower of the baseball. I like their chances with him on the bump.
Ryan's Pick: Blaine Harpenau is eligible to throw in this game. I do not pick against Blaine Harpenau on the mound.
Derek's Pick: Remsen, St. Mary's - You'd be nuts to pick against Blaine Harpenau, and I'm not.
STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
St. Albert vs. Newman Catholic, 10:30 AM On FM 99.1
St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Notre Dame, Burlington, 1:30 PM