State Baseball Tournament
(KMAland) -- There were four semifinals and four quarterfinals from the state baseball tournaments in Carroll and Iowa City on Wednesday. View the full scoreboard below.

STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Semifinals 

Kee, Lansing 5 St. Mary’s, Remsen 3 — 9 inn

St. Albert 10 Alburnett 0 — 5 inn

Class 2A State Semifinals 

Van Meter 4 Unity Christian 3

Centerville 12 Camanche 11 — 8 inn

Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

Central Dewitt 11 Waverly-Shell Rock 1

Marion 11 ADM, Adel 2

Cedar Rapids Xavier 18 MOC-Floyd Valley 3

Wahlert Catholic 4 Winterset 1

