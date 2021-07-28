(KMAland) -- There were four semifinals and four quarterfinals from the state baseball tournaments in Carroll and Iowa City on Wednesday. View the full scoreboard below.
STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Semifinals
Kee, Lansing 5 St. Mary’s, Remsen 3 — 9 inn
St. Albert 10 Alburnett 0 — 5 inn
Class 2A State Semifinals
Van Meter 4 Unity Christian 3
Centerville 12 Camanche 11 — 8 inn
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Central Dewitt 11 Waverly-Shell Rock 1
Marion 11 ADM, Adel 2
Cedar Rapids Xavier 18 MOC-Floyd Valley 3
Wahlert Catholic 4 Winterset 1