(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton and North Andrew both lost in semifinal action on Thursday.

View the complete rundown of girls and boys state basketball tournaments in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska below.

BOYS IA: Pella 46 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton shot just 29.3% in the semifinal loss. Brady Schaap had a team-high nine points while Majok Majouk pitched in four points and 15 rebounds.

BOYS MO: Salisbury 64 North Andrew 42 

Tanner McDaniel had 18 points while Owen Graham added eight points, 12 rebounds and four assists for North Andrew in the semifinal defeat.

BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 2A Semifinals

Boyden-Hull 77 Aplington-Parkersburg 66

Western Christian, Hull 56 Des Moines Christian 47

Iowa Class 3A Semifinals

Ballard 74 Davenport Assumption 65

Pella 46 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32

Iowa Class 4A Semifinals

Johnston 64 Cedar Falls 51

Waukee 71 Ames 36

Nebraska Class C2 Semifinals

Grand Island Central Catholic 64 Hartington Cedar Catholic 40

Yutan 49 BRLD 47

Nebraska Class D1 Semifinals

Howells-Dodge 76 Burwell 45

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52 North Platte St. Patrick’s 47

Nebraska Class D2 Semifinals

Parkview Christian 62 St. Mary’s 53

Falls City Sacred Heart 60 Humphrey St. Francis 49

Missouri Class 2 State Semifinals 

Campbell 54 Norwood 42

Salisbury 64 North Andrew 42

GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 2 State Semifinals

Ellington 68 Blue Eye 58

Wellington-Napoleon 47 Scotland County 34

