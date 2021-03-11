(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton and North Andrew both lost in semifinal action on Thursday.
View the complete rundown of girls and boys state basketball tournaments in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska below.
BOYS IA: Pella 46 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32
Sergeant Bluff-Luton shot just 29.3% in the semifinal loss. Brady Schaap had a team-high nine points while Majok Majouk pitched in four points and 15 rebounds.
BOYS MO: Salisbury 64 North Andrew 42
Tanner McDaniel had 18 points while Owen Graham added eight points, 12 rebounds and four assists for North Andrew in the semifinal defeat.
BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 2A Semifinals
Boyden-Hull 77 Aplington-Parkersburg 66
Western Christian, Hull 56 Des Moines Christian 47
Iowa Class 3A Semifinals
Ballard 74 Davenport Assumption 65
Pella 46 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32
Iowa Class 4A Semifinals
Johnston 64 Cedar Falls 51
Waukee 71 Ames 36
Nebraska Class C2 Semifinals
Grand Island Central Catholic 64 Hartington Cedar Catholic 40
Yutan 49 BRLD 47
Nebraska Class D1 Semifinals
Howells-Dodge 76 Burwell 45
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52 North Platte St. Patrick’s 47
Nebraska Class D2 Semifinals
Parkview Christian 62 St. Mary’s 53
Falls City Sacred Heart 60 Humphrey St. Francis 49
Missouri Class 2 State Semifinals
Campbell 54 Norwood 42
Salisbury 64 North Andrew 42
GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 2 State Semifinals
Ellington 68 Blue Eye 58
Wellington-Napoleon 47 Scotland County 34