(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from the opening day of the boys state tournament in Des Moines.

1A: Martensdale-St. Marys 51 Easton Valley 45

Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals

North Linn 77 South Winneshiek 52

Martensdale-St. Marys 51 Easton Valley 45 – OT

Montezuma 64 Lake Mills 61 – OT

Grand View Christian 54 St. Mary’s, Remsen 49

Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals

Boyden-Hull 74 South Central Calhoun 49

Aplington-Parkersburg 68 Van Meter 41

