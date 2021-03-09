(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from the opening day of the boys state tournament in Des Moines.
1A: Martensdale-St. Marys 51 Easton Valley 45
BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals
North Linn 77 South Winneshiek 52
Montezuma 64 Lake Mills 61 – OT
Grand View Christian 54 St. Mary’s, Remsen 49
Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Boyden-Hull 74 South Central Calhoun 49
Aplington-Parkersburg 68 Van Meter 41