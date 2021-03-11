KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Three KMAland schools will compete in state semifinals on Thursday to highlight a busy slate in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri.

KMA Sports will have coverage on Twitter from Sacred Heart's semifinal. View the full schedule below

BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 2A Semifinals

Boyden-Hull vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, 10:00 AM

Western Christian, Hull vs. Des Moines Christian, 12:00 PM

Iowa Class 3A Semifinals

Ballard vs. Assumption, Davenport, 2:00 PM

Pella vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 4:00 PM

Iowa Class 4A Semifinals

Cedar Falls vs. Johnston, 6:00 PM

Waukee vs. Ames, 8:00 PM 

Nebraska Class C2 Semifinals

Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6:15 PM

Yutan vs. BRLD, 8:30 PM

Nebraska Class D1 Semifinals

Burwell vs. Howells-Dodge, 1:30 PM

Humphrey/Lindsay-Holy Family vs. North Platte St. Patricks, 4:00 PM

Nebraska Class D2 Semifinals

St. Marys vs. Parkview Christian, 9:00 AM

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey-St. Francis, 11:15 AM Follow @hansen15_hansen 

Missouri Class 2 State Semifinals 

Campbell vs. Norwood, 1:00 PM

Salisbury vs. North Andrew, 3:00 PM

GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 2 State Semifinals

Ellington vs. Blue Eye, 5:00 PM 

Scotland County vs. Wellington-Napoleon, 7:00 PM 

