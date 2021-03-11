(KMAland) -- Three KMAland schools will compete in state semifinals on Thursday to highlight a busy slate in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri.
KMA Sports will have coverage on Twitter from Sacred Heart's semifinal. View the full schedule below
BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 2A Semifinals
Boyden-Hull vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, 10:00 AM
Western Christian, Hull vs. Des Moines Christian, 12:00 PM
Iowa Class 3A Semifinals
Ballard vs. Assumption, Davenport, 2:00 PM
Pella vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 4:00 PM
Iowa Class 4A Semifinals
Cedar Falls vs. Johnston, 6:00 PM
Waukee vs. Ames, 8:00 PM
Nebraska Class C2 Semifinals
Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6:15 PM
Yutan vs. BRLD, 8:30 PM
Nebraska Class D1 Semifinals
Burwell vs. Howells-Dodge, 1:30 PM
Humphrey/Lindsay-Holy Family vs. North Platte St. Patricks, 4:00 PM
Nebraska Class D2 Semifinals
St. Marys vs. Parkview Christian, 9:00 AM
St. Marys vs. Parkview Christian, 9:00 AM
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey-St. Francis, 11:15 AM
Missouri Class 2 State Semifinals
Campbell vs. Norwood, 1:00 PM
Salisbury vs. North Andrew, 3:00 PM
GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 2 State Semifinals
Ellington vs. Blue Eye, 5:00 PM
Scotland County vs. Wellington-Napoleon, 7:00 PM