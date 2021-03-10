KMA Sports Logo 3
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has Wednesday coverage from two state semifinals in Iowa and two state quarterfinals in Nebraska.

Hear AL/Ames and Martensdale-St. Marys/North Linn on KMA-FM 99.1 with Twitter and postgame coverage from state quarterfinals for Auburn and Falls City Sacred Heart. Check out the full schedule for Wednesday below.

BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD 

Iowa Class 4A State Quarterfinals 

Johnston vs. Dowling Catholic, 10:00 AM

Cedar Falls vs. Dubuque Senior, 12:00 PM

Ames vs. Abraham Lincoln, 2:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 

Waukee vs. Pleasant Valley, 4:00 PM

Iowa Class 1A State Semifinals 

North Linn vs. Martensdale-St. Marys, 6:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 

Grand View Christian vs. Montezuma, 8:00 PM

Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 

Skutt Catholic vs. Waverly, 9:00 AM 

Mount Michael Benedictine vs. Beatrice, 11:15 AM

Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Auburn vs. Pierce, 1:30 PM Follow @hansen15_hansen 

Concordia vs. Milford, 4:00 PM

Kearney Catholic vs. Wayne, 6:15 PM

Adams Central vs. St. Paul, 8:30 PM

Nebraska Class C2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Northeast) 

Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Tri County, 11:00 AM

Freeman vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 1:30 PM

Yutan vs. Chase County, 4:00 PM

Bridgeport vs. BRLD, 6:30 PM

Nebraska Class D1 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Southeast) 

Burwell vs. Central Valley, 11:00 AM

Howells-Dodge vs. Walthill, 1:30 PM

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Southern Valley, 4:00 PM

North Plate St. Patrick’s vs. Ansley-Litchfield, 6:30 PM

Nebraska Class D2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln East) 

St. Mary’s vs. Osceola, 11:00 AM

Parkview Christian vs. Loomis, 1:30 PM

Mullen vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 4:00 PM Follow @ColePeterson_7 

Humphrey St. Francis vs. Wynot, 6:30 PM

GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 4 State Sectionals 

Central (Park Hills) at Central (New Madrid County), 6:00 PM

Lutheran South vs. Vashon, 6:00 PM

Eldon vs. Blair Oaks, 6:00 PM

Mount Vernon at Ava, 6:00 PM

Westminster Christian Academy at Lutheran St. Charles, 6:00 PM

Boonville at Macon, 6:00 PM

St. Michael the Archangel at El Dorado Springs, 6:00 PM

Benton vs. Center, 6:00 PM

Missouri Class 5 State Sectionals 

North County at Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6:00 PM

Ursuline Academy at Union, 6:00 PM

West Plains at Willard, 6:00 PM

McDonald County vs. Carl Junction, 6:00 PM

Cardinal Ritter vs. McCluer North, 6:00 PM

Whitfield vs. St. Dominic, 6:00 PM

William Chrisman at Grandview, 6:00 PM

Smithville at Kirksville, 6:00 PM

Missouri Class 6 State Sectionals 

Cor Jesu Academy at Jackson, 6:00 PM

Webster Groves vs. Marquette, 6:00 PM

Jefferson City at Central (Springfield), 6:00 PM

Nixa vs. Kickapoo, 6:00 PM

Incarnate Word Academy vs. Francis Howell Central, 6:00 PM

Rock Bridge vs. Holt, 6:00 PM

Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West, 6:00 PM

Liberty at Staley, 6:00 PM

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.