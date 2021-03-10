(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has Wednesday coverage from two state semifinals in Iowa and two state quarterfinals in Nebraska.
Hear AL/Ames and Martensdale-St. Marys/North Linn on KMA-FM 99.1 with Twitter and postgame coverage from state quarterfinals for Auburn and Falls City Sacred Heart. Check out the full schedule for Wednesday below.
BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Johnston vs. Dowling Catholic, 10:00 AM
Cedar Falls vs. Dubuque Senior, 12:00 PM
Ames vs. Abraham Lincoln, 2:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Waukee vs. Pleasant Valley, 4:00 PM
Iowa Class 1A State Semifinals
North Linn vs. Martensdale-St. Marys, 6:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Grand View Christian vs. Montezuma, 8:00 PM
Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Skutt Catholic vs. Waverly, 9:00 AM
Mount Michael Benedictine vs. Beatrice, 11:15 AM
Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Auburn vs. Pierce, 1:30 PM Follow @hansen15_hansen
Concordia vs. Milford, 4:00 PM
Kearney Catholic vs. Wayne, 6:15 PM
Adams Central vs. St. Paul, 8:30 PM
Nebraska Class C2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Northeast)
Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Tri County, 11:00 AM
Freeman vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 1:30 PM
Yutan vs. Chase County, 4:00 PM
Bridgeport vs. BRLD, 6:30 PM
Nebraska Class D1 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Southeast)
Burwell vs. Central Valley, 11:00 AM
Howells-Dodge vs. Walthill, 1:30 PM
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Southern Valley, 4:00 PM
North Plate St. Patrick’s vs. Ansley-Litchfield, 6:30 PM
Nebraska Class D2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln East)
St. Mary’s vs. Osceola, 11:00 AM
Parkview Christian vs. Loomis, 1:30 PM
Mullen vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 4:00 PM Follow @ColePeterson_7
Humphrey St. Francis vs. Wynot, 6:30 PM
GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 4 State Sectionals
Central (Park Hills) at Central (New Madrid County), 6:00 PM
Lutheran South vs. Vashon, 6:00 PM
Eldon vs. Blair Oaks, 6:00 PM
Mount Vernon at Ava, 6:00 PM
Westminster Christian Academy at Lutheran St. Charles, 6:00 PM
Boonville at Macon, 6:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel at El Dorado Springs, 6:00 PM
Benton vs. Center, 6:00 PM
Missouri Class 5 State Sectionals
North County at Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6:00 PM
Ursuline Academy at Union, 6:00 PM
West Plains at Willard, 6:00 PM
McDonald County vs. Carl Junction, 6:00 PM
Cardinal Ritter vs. McCluer North, 6:00 PM
Whitfield vs. St. Dominic, 6:00 PM
William Chrisman at Grandview, 6:00 PM
Smithville at Kirksville, 6:00 PM
Missouri Class 6 State Sectionals
Cor Jesu Academy at Jackson, 6:00 PM
Webster Groves vs. Marquette, 6:00 PM
Jefferson City at Central (Springfield), 6:00 PM
Nixa vs. Kickapoo, 6:00 PM
Incarnate Word Academy vs. Francis Howell Central, 6:00 PM
Rock Bridge vs. Holt, 6:00 PM
Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West, 6:00 PM
Liberty at Staley, 6:00 PM