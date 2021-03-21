MSHSAA
(KMAland) -- One final day of state basketball tournament action in Missouri from Saturday.

Check out the Class 4 and 6 state tournament conclusions below.

GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 4 State Tournament 

Championship: Boonville 58 Mount Vernon 52

Consolation: Vashon 57 Benton 37

Missouri Class 6 State Tournament 

Championship: Incarnate Word Academy 58 Webster Groves 37

Consolation: Kickapoo 79 Staley 47

BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD 

Class 4 State Tournament 

Championship: Vashon 55 Westminster Christian Academy 46

Class 6 State Tournament 

Championship: Kickpoo 71 Liberty 62

Consolation: Chaminade College Prep 79 Ft. Zumwalt North 46

