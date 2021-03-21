(KMAland) -- One final day of state basketball tournament action in Missouri from Saturday.
Check out the Class 4 and 6 state tournament conclusions below.
GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 4 State Tournament
Championship: Boonville 58 Mount Vernon 52
Consolation: Vashon 57 Benton 37
Missouri Class 6 State Tournament
Championship: Incarnate Word Academy 58 Webster Groves 37
Consolation: Kickapoo 79 Staley 47
BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 4 State Tournament
Championship: Vashon 55 Westminster Christian Academy 46
Class 6 State Tournament
Championship: Kickpoo 71 Liberty 62
Consolation: Chaminade College Prep 79 Ft. Zumwalt North 46