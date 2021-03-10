KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from a busy day of state basketball in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.

Find complete recaps and our full coverage from the four state tournament games above at our Local Sports News Page.

View all other state tournament scores from Wednesday below. 

BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD 

Iowa Class 4A State Quarterfinals 

Johnston 49 Dowling Catholic 33

Cedar Falls 42 Dubuque Senior 27

Ames 54 Abraham Lincoln 37

Waukee 65 Pleasant Valley 43

Iowa Class 1A State Semifinals 

North Linn 63 Martensdale-St. Marys 50

Montezuma 49 Grand View Christian 35

Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 

Waverly 41 Skutt Catholic 40

Beatrice 49 Mt. Michael Benedictine 39

Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Auburn 51 Pierce 28

Concordia 66 Milford 54

Wayne 59 Kearney Catholic 52

Adams Central 63 St. Paul 56

Nebraska Class C2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Northeast) 

Grand Island Central Catholic 58 Tri County 29

Hartington Cedar Catholic 40 Freeman 37

Yutan 63 Chase County 43

BRLD 59 Bridgeport 43

Nebraska Class D1 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Southeast) 

Burwell 53 Central Valley 45

Howells-Dodge 68 Walthill 49

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 49 Southern Valley 43

North Platte St. Patrick’s 59 Ansley-Litchfield 47

Nebraska Class D2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln East) 

St. Mary’s 62 Osceola 50

Parkview Christian 71 Loomis 54

Falls City Sacred Heart 49 Mullen 47

Humphrey St. Francis 49 Wynot 41

GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 4 State Sectionals 

Central (Park Hills) 65 Central (New Madrid County) 51

Vashon 65 Lutheran South 41

Blair Oaks 62 Eldon 46

Mt. Vernon 53 Ava 49

Westminster Christian Academy 61 Lutheran St. Charles 40

Booneville 64 Macon 52

El Dorado Springs 53 St. Michael the Archangel 40

Benton 47 Center 26

Missouri Class 5 State Sectionals 

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 65 North County 53

Union 63 Ursuline Academy 46

West Plains 47 Willard 27

Carl Junction 56 McDonald County 34

Cardinal Ritter 56 McCluer North 23

Whitfield 58 St. Dominic 43

William Chrisman 48 Grandview 36

Smithville 57 Kirksville 51

Missouri Class 6 State Sectionals 

For Jesu Academy 53 Jackson 38

Webster Groves 64 Marquette 49

Jefferson City 74 Central (Springfield) 53

Kickapoo 68 Nixa 41

Incarnate Word Academy 81 Francis Howell Central 34

Rock Bridge 46 Holt 24

Lee’s Summit West 62 Blue Springs 44

Staley 75 Liberty 50

