(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from a busy day of state basketball in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.
Find complete recaps and our full coverage from the four state tournament games above at our Local Sports News Page.
View all other state tournament scores from Wednesday below.
BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Johnston 49 Dowling Catholic 33
Cedar Falls 42 Dubuque Senior 27
Ames 54 Abraham Lincoln 37
Waukee 65 Pleasant Valley 43
Iowa Class 1A State Semifinals
North Linn 63 Martensdale-St. Marys 50
Montezuma 49 Grand View Christian 35
Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Waverly 41 Skutt Catholic 40
Beatrice 49 Mt. Michael Benedictine 39
Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Auburn 51 Pierce 28
Concordia 66 Milford 54
Wayne 59 Kearney Catholic 52
Adams Central 63 St. Paul 56
Nebraska Class C2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Northeast)
Grand Island Central Catholic 58 Tri County 29
Hartington Cedar Catholic 40 Freeman 37
Yutan 63 Chase County 43
BRLD 59 Bridgeport 43
Nebraska Class D1 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Southeast)
Burwell 53 Central Valley 45
Howells-Dodge 68 Walthill 49
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 49 Southern Valley 43
North Platte St. Patrick’s 59 Ansley-Litchfield 47
Nebraska Class D2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln East)
St. Mary’s 62 Osceola 50
Parkview Christian 71 Loomis 54
Falls City Sacred Heart 49 Mullen 47
Humphrey St. Francis 49 Wynot 41
GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 4 State Sectionals
Central (Park Hills) 65 Central (New Madrid County) 51
Vashon 65 Lutheran South 41
Blair Oaks 62 Eldon 46
Mt. Vernon 53 Ava 49
Westminster Christian Academy 61 Lutheran St. Charles 40
Booneville 64 Macon 52
El Dorado Springs 53 St. Michael the Archangel 40
Benton 47 Center 26
Missouri Class 5 State Sectionals
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 65 North County 53
Union 63 Ursuline Academy 46
West Plains 47 Willard 27
Carl Junction 56 McDonald County 34
Cardinal Ritter 56 McCluer North 23
Whitfield 58 St. Dominic 43
William Chrisman 48 Grandview 36
Smithville 57 Kirksville 51
Missouri Class 6 State Sectionals
For Jesu Academy 53 Jackson 38
Webster Groves 64 Marquette 49
Jefferson City 74 Central (Springfield) 53
Kickapoo 68 Nixa 41
Incarnate Word Academy 81 Francis Howell Central 34
Rock Bridge 46 Holt 24
Lee’s Summit West 62 Blue Springs 44
Staley 75 Liberty 50