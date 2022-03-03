(Shenandoah) -- The bowling season proved to be the most successful in KMAland history.
Shenandoah, Lewis Central, St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig all captured some form of a state championship, and there were plenty of other success stories throughout the year. With plenty to choose from, KMA Sports has selected Shenandoah’s Darin Pease as this year’s KMAland Bowling Coach of the Year.
The Mustangs claimed a Class 1A state championship for the first time in school history last week, working through a state-qualifying field that included six of the last seven state champions.
“The pride in Shenandoah has been outstanding,” Coach Pease told KMA Sports. “All the support we’ve got. All the texts, the messages, the emails. You really can’t put into words what it means to support our kids. Shenandoah has been a through a little bit of a dry spell. To get one state title on the board, hopefully it’s a sign of a change around here.”
Shenandoah’s ascent to a state championship came after a season full of continued improvement to the point where they were clearly playing their best at the right time.
“We had our first team meeting of the year, and immediately their words were to get to state,” Pease said. “I told them let’s start with getting better every week, and by the time the end of the year comes around let’s see what happens. We improved as a Baker team throughout the year and really kind of turned it on the last half of the year.”
At state, Shenandoah came out of the first 15 Baker games with 2963 pins, placing them fifth heading into bracket play. It was at that moment, Coach Pease says, where his team started to think of a state championship as a real possibility.
“I wasn’t exactly sure where our talent level was going into this year,” he said. “The seasons have so many twists and turns that you want to take it one day at a time. Once we got up there and bowled our 15 Baker games, the kids decided they were hungry. We went through the bracket like everybody else did and came out on top.”
Shenandoah beat Maquoketa in five, took a four-game win over Camanche and then nabbed another five-game battle with Louisa-Muscatine to clinch the championship.
“It’s still hard to put into words,” Pease said. “One of the biggest chips on our shoulder was being in little Southwest Iowa. There’s years and years where eastern Iowa has been the dominant area for bowling in the state. Going through our conference and schedule, (the Hawkeye Ten) turned into a monster, and that only helped us prepare for it. It really didn’t matter what team came out in front of us.”
With the state championship trophy in his grasp, Coach Pease took some time to reflect on the season and what worked this past season.
“The game is so funny,” he said. “You can have highs and lows in a matter of 20 minutes. If you have a low game or day, you have to bury it and push on. You have to have confidence in what you’re doing and support each other.
“This team, we weren’t the best statistical team, but we came in when it mattered. We had six boys that really gelled as a group. They were almost brothers. They proved that sometimes a whole team means more than one or two individual bowlers.”
Pease joins St. Albert’s Mike Klusman as KMAland Bowling Coach of the Year winners. Listen to the full interview with Pease below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND BOWLING COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Mike Klusman, St. Albert