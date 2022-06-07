KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- Four KMAland duos competed at the state co-ed golf tournaments on Tuesday.

CAM’s Reese Snyder and Chase Jahde shot a 101 while Grace Tigges and Kayden Schon of Kuemper Catholic teamed to card a 104 in Class 1A.

In Class 2A, Creston’s Maria Groumoutis and Garrett Fry teamed for a 98, and Kate Foglesong and Carson Reick — also of Creston — finished with a 112.

Class 1A Co-Ed Tournament

34. Reese Snyder/Chase Jahde, CAM (101)

36. Grace Tigges/Kayden Schon, Kuemper Catholic (104)

Class 2A Co-Ed Tournament 

49. Maria Groumoutis/Garrett Fry, Creston (98)

53. Kate Foglesong/Carson Rieck, Creston (112)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.