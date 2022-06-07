(KMAland) -- Four KMAland duos competed at the state co-ed golf tournaments on Tuesday.
CAM’s Reese Snyder and Chase Jahde shot a 101 while Grace Tigges and Kayden Schon of Kuemper Catholic teamed to card a 104 in Class 1A.
In Class 2A, Creston’s Maria Groumoutis and Garrett Fry teamed for a 98, and Kate Foglesong and Carson Reick — also of Creston — finished with a 112.
Class 1A Co-Ed Tournament
34. Reese Snyder/Chase Jahde, CAM (101)
36. Grace Tigges/Kayden Schon, Kuemper Catholic (104)
Class 2A Co-Ed Tournament
49. Maria Groumoutis/Garrett Fry, Creston (98)
53. Kate Foglesong/Carson Rieck, Creston (112)