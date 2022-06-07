(KMAland) -- Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley and Nathan Brown made a deep run at the Class 1A state co-ed tennis tournament on Tuesday, finishing in fourth place.
Hartley and Brown teamed up to win their first four matches of the day before falling in the semifinals to the eventual state champion and then took a tight third-place match defeat.
Landry Miller and Carter White of St. Albert advanced to the quarterfinal round while Allison Narmi and Daniel McGrath of St. Albert and Le Yuan Sun and Josh Schuster of Shenandoah also won once at the tournament.
View the complete list of KMAland results from 1A and 2A below.
Class 1A Co-Ed Tournament
Preliminary Round: Erica Rust/Andrew Andersen, Harlan lost to Grace Gaede/Benny Ramker, Waverly-Shell Rock
Preliminary Round: Mayson Hartley/Nathan Brown, Clarinda def. Grace Smith/Kaden Timm, South Tama (6-0, 6-0)
Preliminary Round: Paige Gleason/Eli Schuster, Shenandoah lost to Katie Flaherty/Joseph Li, St. Edmond (4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (5))
Preliminary Round: Allison Narmi/Daniel McGrath, St. Albert def. Gracie Ross/Jacob Ross, Ballard (4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (6))
First Round: Landry Miller/Carter White, St. Albert def. Keziah Janssen/Sam Janssen, Kuemper Catholic (6-4, 6-1)
First Round: Mayson Hartley/Nathan Brown, Clarinda def. Grace Gaede/Benny Ramker, Waverly-Shell Rock (6-2, 6-4)
First Round: Taylor Cole/Kale Downey, Clarinda lost to Alloree Else/Jack Briggs, Pella (6-0, 6-4)
First Round: Samantha Tidgren/Jacob Hausman, Kuemper Catholic lost to Abby Mangae/Ethan Moon, North Polk (6-4, 6-0)
First Round: Allison Narmi/Daniel McGrath, St. Albert lost to Courtney Carstensen/Brady Horstmann, Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1, 6-1)
First Round: Le Yuan Sun/Josh Schuster, Shenandoah def. Maddie Leary/Christoph Letsche, Waverly-Shell Rock (6-1, 6-1)
Second Round: Landry Miller/Carter White, St. Albert def. Regen Halsne/Jayden Castell, Ballard (6-4, 6-2)
Second Round: Mayson Hartley/Nathan Brown, Clarinda def. Allie Singer/Caleb Briggs, Pella (6-2, 6-0)
Second Round: Le Yuan Sun/Josh Schuster, Shenandoah lost to Courtney Carstensen/Brady Horstmann, Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1, 6-0)
Quarterfinals: Landry Miller/Carter White, St. Albert lost to Ally Burger/Declan Coe, Cedar Rapids Xaver (6-3, 6-1)
Quarterfinals: Mayson Hartley/Nathan Brown, Clarinda def. Morgan Kathman/Cody Overland, Boone (6-1, 6-2)
Semifinals: Mayson Hartley/Nathan Brown, Clarinda lost to Ally Burger/Declan Coe, Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1, 6-4)
Consolation/Third Place: Mayson Hartley/Nathan Brown, Clarinda lost to Natalee Hartman/Seth Blackford, Marion (8-6)
Class 2A Co-Ed Tournament
Preliminary Round: Savannah Maisel/Chris Wailes, Abraham Lincoln lost to Postnikov/Schulte, Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-0, 6-0)