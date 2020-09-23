Cross Country
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have released information in regards to postseason cross country.

Officials have decided to move the Class 3A and 4A State Meets to Friday, October 30th while Class 1A and 2A will still take place on October 31st. 

State qualifying meets from Class 3A and 4A will take place on Wednesday, October 21st. Class 1A and 2A will take place on October 22nd.

Additionally, sites for state qualifying meets have been announced. Those can be viewed below. 

CLASS 1A 

ACGC

Audubon

Cascade

Central Springs

Clayton Ridge

Mount Ayr

Pekin

Ridge View 

CLASS 2A 

Eagle Grove 

Jesup

Panorama

Unity Christian

Wiliamsburg 

CLASS 3A 

Monticello 

Pella

Spencer 

Waverly-Shell Rock

Winterset

CLASS 4A

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Dubuque Senior

Marshalltown

Pleasant Valley

Southeast Polk 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.