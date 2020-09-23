(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have released information in regards to postseason cross country.
Officials have decided to move the Class 3A and 4A State Meets to Friday, October 30th while Class 1A and 2A will still take place on October 31st.
State qualifying meets from Class 3A and 4A will take place on Wednesday, October 21st. Class 1A and 2A will take place on October 22nd.
Additionally, sites for state qualifying meets have been announced. Those can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
ACGC
Audubon
Cascade
Central Springs
Clayton Ridge
Mount Ayr
Pekin
Ridge View
CLASS 2A
Eagle Grove
Jesup
Panorama
Unity Christian
Wiliamsburg
CLASS 3A
Monticello
Pella
Spencer
Waverly-Shell Rock
Winterset
CLASS 4A
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Dubuque Senior
Marshalltown
Pleasant Valley
Southeast Polk