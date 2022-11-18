KMAland Football

(KMAland) -- Five state championships were decided between Iowa and Nebraska while Missouri held state quarters and semis on Friday. Check out the full playoff scoreboard below.

IOWA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class A: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 10 Williamsburg 6

Class 3A: Harlan 30 Mount Vernon 23

Class 1A: Van Meter 35 West Sioux 7

Class 5A: Southeast Polk 49 WDM Valley 14

MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS 

Archie 42 Drexel 16

Sweet Springs 62 St. Paul Lutheran 40

Bishop LeBlond 50 Orrick 38

North Andrew 40 Worth County 38

MISSOURI STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Class 3: Sullivan 24 St. Charles West 10

Class 4: West Plains 29 Hannibal 14

Class 5: Francis Howell 49 Timberland 18

Class 5: Fort Osage 29 Grain Valley 10

MISSOURI STATE SEMIFINALS 

Class 6: Lee’s Summit North 33 DeSmet 6

NEBRASKA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP 

Class D6: Parkview Christian 50 Pawnee City 25

