(KMAland) -- Five state championships were decided between Iowa and Nebraska while Missouri held state quarters and semis on Friday. Check out the full playoff scoreboard below.
IOWA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class A: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 10 Williamsburg 6
Class 3A: Harlan 30 Mount Vernon 23
Class 1A: Van Meter 35 West Sioux 7
Class 5A: Southeast Polk 49 WDM Valley 14
MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
Archie 42 Drexel 16
Sweet Springs 62 St. Paul Lutheran 40
Bishop LeBlond 50 Orrick 38
North Andrew 40 Worth County 38
MISSOURI STATE QUARTERFINALS
Class 3: Sullivan 24 St. Charles West 10
Class 4: West Plains 29 Hannibal 14
Class 5: Francis Howell 49 Timberland 18
Class 5: Fort Osage 29 Grain Valley 10
MISSOURI STATE SEMIFINALS
Class 6: Lee’s Summit North 33 DeSmet 6
NEBRASKA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Class D6: Parkview Christian 50 Pawnee City 25