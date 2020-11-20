(KMAland) -- It's a busy day and night of football with 10 more championships decided between Iowa and Nebraska as well as state semifinals and quarterfinals in Missouri.
View the complete schedule below.
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
State Championships
Class 1A: OABCIG (11-0) vs. Van Meter (11-0), 10:00 AM
Class 2A: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0) vs. Waukon (9-1), 2:00 PM
Class 4A: Southeast Polk (10-0) vs. Ankeny (10-1), 7:00 PM
MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 8-Man State Semifinals
North Andrew (12-0) at Stanberry (10-1) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Drexel (11-1) at Southwest Livingston (10-1)
Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Jefferson (8-2) at Duchesne (9-1)
Butler (10-0) at St. Pius X (10-0)
Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Festus (10-1) at Union (6-4)
West Plains (10-1) at Helias Catholic (11-0)
Grandview (6-5) at Smithville (9-2)
Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Jackson (11-0) at Chaminade College Prep (4-1)
Ft. Zumwalt North (10-1) at Battle (8-1)
Lebanon (7-3) at Webb City (10-1)
Grain Valley (10-1) at Platte County (10-1)
Class 6 State Semifinals
Fox (10-1) at DeSmet (5-0)
NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
State Championships
Class A: Elkhorn South (10-1) at Omaha Westside (11-0), 7:15 PM
Class B: Aurora (9-3) at Elkhorn (10-2), 6:00 PM
Class C1: Adams Central (10-2) at Pierce (11-0), 5:30 PM
Class C2: Ord (11-0) at Archbishop Bergan (12-0), 3:15 PM
Class D1: Dundy County Stratton (11-0) at Burwell (12-0), 5:00 PM
Class D2: Sandhills/Thedford (12-0) at BDS (11-0), 5:00 PM
Class Six-Man: Sterling (10-0) vs. McCool Junction (10-0) at Kearney