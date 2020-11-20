High School Football

(KMAland) -- It's a busy day and night of football with 10 more championships decided between Iowa and Nebraska as well as state semifinals and quarterfinals in Missouri.

View the complete schedule below.

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

State Championships 

Class 1A: OABCIG (11-0) vs. Van Meter (11-0), 10:00 AM

Class 2A: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0) vs. Waukon (9-1), 2:00 PM

Class 4A: Southeast Polk (10-0) vs. Ankeny (10-1), 7:00 PM

MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 8-Man State Semifinals 

North Andrew (12-0) at Stanberry (10-1) Follow @TrevMaeder96 

Drexel (11-1) at Southwest Livingston (10-1)

Class 2 State Quarterfinals 

Jefferson (8-2) at Duchesne (9-1)

Butler (10-0) at St. Pius X (10-0)

Class 4 State Quarterfinals 

Festus (10-1) at Union (6-4)

West Plains (10-1) at Helias Catholic (11-0)

Grandview (6-5) at Smithville (9-2)

Class 5 State Quarterfinals 

Jackson (11-0) at Chaminade College Prep (4-1)

Ft. Zumwalt North (10-1) at Battle (8-1)

Lebanon (7-3) at Webb City (10-1)

Grain Valley (10-1) at Platte County (10-1)

Class 6 State Semifinals 

Fox (10-1) at DeSmet (5-0)

NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS 

State Championships 

Class A: Elkhorn South (10-1) at Omaha Westside (11-0), 7:15 PM

Class B: Aurora (9-3) at Elkhorn (10-2), 6:00 PM

Class C1: Adams Central (10-2) at Pierce (11-0), 5:30 PM

Class C2: Ord (11-0) at Archbishop Bergan (12-0), 3:15 PM

Class D1: Dundy County Stratton (11-0) at Burwell (12-0), 5:00 PM

Class D2: Sandhills/Thedford (12-0) at BDS (11-0), 5:00 PM

Class Six-Man: Sterling (10-0) vs. McCool Junction (10-0) at Kearney

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.