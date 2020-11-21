(KMAland) -- It was a busy day and night of football with 10 more championships decided between Iowa and Nebraska as well as state semifinals and quarterfinals in Missouri.
View the complete scoreboard below.
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
State Championships
Class 1A: OABCIG 33 Van Meter 26
Class 2A: Waukon 28 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 14
Class 4A: Ankeny 42 Southeast Polk 14
MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 8-Man State Semifinals
North Andrew 42 Stanberry 22
Southwest Livingston 52 Drexel 22
Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Jefferson 24 Duchesne 6
St. Pius X 14 Butler 6
Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Union 34 Festus 25
Helias Catholic 36 West Plains 30
Smithville 38 Grandview 0
Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Jackson 63 Chaminade College Prep 22
Ft. Zumwalt North 35 at Battle 14
Webb City 42 Lebanon 14
Platte County 31 Grain Valley 28
Class 6 State Semifinals
DeSmet 13 Fox 0
NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
State Championships
Class A: Omaha Westside 37 Elkhorn South 21
Class B: Elkhorn 42 Aurora 19
Class C1: Pierce 28 Adams Central 19
Class C2: Ord 28 Archbishop Bergan 7
Class D1: Dundy County Stratton 42 at Burwell 36
Class D2: BDS 36 Sandhills/Thedford 28
Class Six-Man: McCool Junction 70 Sterling 20