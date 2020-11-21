Football
Photo: APT Sports

(KMAland) -- It was a busy day and night of football with 10 more championships decided between Iowa and Nebraska as well as state semifinals and quarterfinals in Missouri.

View the complete scoreboard below.

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

State Championships 

Class 1A: OABCIG 33 Van Meter 26 

Class 2A: Waukon 28 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 14

Class 4A: Ankeny 42 Southeast Polk 14 

MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 8-Man State Semifinals 

North Andrew 42 Stanberry 22 

Southwest Livingston 52 Drexel 22 

Class 2 State Quarterfinals 

Jefferson 24 Duchesne 6 

St. Pius X 14 Butler 6 

Class 4 State Quarterfinals 

Union 34 Festus 25 

Helias Catholic 36 West Plains 30 

Smithville 38 Grandview 0 

Class 5 State Quarterfinals 

Jackson 63 Chaminade College Prep 22 

Ft. Zumwalt North 35 at Battle 14

Webb City 42 Lebanon 14 

Platte County 31 Grain Valley 28 

Class 6 State Semifinals 

DeSmet 13 Fox 0 

NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS 

State Championships 

Class A: Omaha Westside 37 Elkhorn South 21 

Class B:  Elkhorn 42 Aurora 19 

Class C1: Pierce 28 Adams Central 19 

Class C2: Ord 28 Archbishop Bergan 7

Class D1: Dundy County Stratton 42 at Burwell 36

Class D2: BDS 36 Sandhills/Thedford 28 

Class Six-Man: McCool Junction 70 Sterling 20 

