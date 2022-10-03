(Council Bluffs) -- KMA State and KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central prepares for a key district showdown with Glenwood this week.
The Titans (6-0 overall, 2-0 Class 4A District 6) took a brief respite the past two weeks from playing one of the state’s most challenging schedules. Coach Justin Kammrad’s team followed wins over Harlan, Carlisle, Norwalk and Indianola with dominant victories over Thomas Jefferson and Des Moines Hoover.
“The biggest thing for us is just seeing consistency and execution with whoever is in the ballgame,” Kammrad told KMA Sports. “We want to be efficient with what we do, offensively and defensively. Whatever the score indicates or tells us. We did play a lot of guys in both of those games.”
While the Titans were able to get plenty of their roster in those games, they also celebrated an impressive milestone from senior Jonathan Humpal, who became the first player in school history to rush and receive for 1,000 career yards.
“Jonathan is an extremely special player,” Kammrad said. “He’s a kid that has stepped on the field as a freshman and played during our postseason run at that time. It wasn’t until the junior year that he became a running back. His ability to catch the ball out of the backfield or split as a receiver and run downhill inside (is special). He does a lot of great things, and it speaks volumes to his athletic capability. He has to know our entire offense with the passing and running game, and it takes a special talent for that to happen.”
As the defending state champions of 4A, Lewis Central has taken the best shot of every team they’ve seen. And with the graduation of a strong senior class, that has put some new faces into bigger roles than they were accustomed to coming into the season.
“We lost a lot of great guys on the defensive line,” Kammrad said. “We’ve rotated about eight guys up front, and that says a lot about the guys we did lose. We’ve really had to find guys like Colby Souther and Noah Mortensen and guys that only played offense last year. Some of our starting offensive line are playing a lot of defensive line, and we typically haven’t done that in the past.
“Another that has stepped up is Noah Thomas. He missed his sophomore year, and he’s been our inside linebacker (on defense) and H back/tight end (on offense). He’s come into his own a little bit here in the middle of the season. He’s really starting to play well.”
Up next for Lewis Central is district and conference rival Glenwood, which brings a 4-2 overall and 2-0 district mark into a contest that will be for the district lead.
“They’re extremely explosive,” Kammrad said of the Rams. “They do a lot of stuff with (wide receiver Cody Krause), and they’re running the ball a lot more than what they have. They’re under center a lot more than they have been in the past. They’re extremely physical on the front side, and their guys are running and covering really well. Matchups are going to be really huge for us on both sides of the football.”
The Rams are getting healthier of late with junior Kayden Anderson a consistent talent at quarterback throughout the year. The junior has thrown for 1,320 yards and 15 touchdowns, including 517 and six to Krause. Running back CJ Carter is starting to get back into the mix after an early-season injury and has 169 yards and three scores, joining fellow back Tate Mayberry (297 yards, 4 TD on the ground).
“Situational football is going to be huge,” Kammrad said. “Whether that’s down and distance, third down conversions, field position. Turnovers are always big in big football games, so taking care of those things and trying to minimize big plays are extremely important.
“And understanding games like this (for the district lead), you’ve got to stay composed. Things are going to happen – good and bad. It’s how you react to those things that are going to set you up for the next play.”
Brian Bertini will have reports from Glenwood/Lewis Central on Friday evening. Follow all of KMA’s coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Kammrad below.