(Grant City) -- Worth County is on the cusp of their eighth state championship in program history after a 36-34 win over North Shelby in a Class 8-Player state semifinal.
The Tigers will face Drexel in the state championship game next Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Columbia.
Check out the full Missouri high school football scoreboard below.
STATE PLAYOFF FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 8-Player State Semifinals
Worth County 36 North Shelby 34
Drexel 56 King City 28
Missouri Class 4 State Semifinal
Smithville 40 MICDS 36
Missouri Class 5 State Semifinal
Holt 31 Fort Osage 14