Worth County Tigers

(Grant City) -- Worth County is on the cusp of their eighth state championship in program history after a 36-34 win over North Shelby in a Class 8-Player state semifinal.

The Tigers will face Drexel in the state championship game next Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Columbia. 

Check out the full Missouri high school football scoreboard below. 

STATE PLAYOFF FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 8-Player State Semifinals

Worth County 36 North Shelby 34

Drexel 56 King City 28

Missouri Class 4 State Semifinal

Smithville 40 MICDS 36

Missouri Class 5 State Semifinal

Holt 31 Fort Osage 14 

 

 

