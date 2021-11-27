MSHSAA.jpg

(KMAland) -- The state championship matchups are set while the Class 6 champion was crowned in Missouri on Saturday.

Check out the full scoreboard below. 

STATE PLAYOFF FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS

Marceline 31 Hayti 30 

East Buchanan 34 Thayer 6

CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINALS 

Lutheran St. Charles 34 Lafayette County 14 

Lamar 21 Richmond 20 

CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALS

St. Mary's (St. Louis) 62 Mexico 16

St. Pius X 21 Cardinal Ritter 20 

CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINAL

Hannibal 42 North County 26

CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINAL

Webb City 35 Jackson 21 

CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Christian Brothers College 48 Liberty North 21 

