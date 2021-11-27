(KMAland) -- The state championship matchups are set while the Class 6 champion was crowned in Missouri on Saturday.
Check out the full scoreboard below.
STATE PLAYOFF FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS
Marceline 31 Hayti 30
East Buchanan 34 Thayer 6
CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINALS
Lutheran St. Charles 34 Lafayette County 14
Lamar 21 Richmond 20
CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALS
St. Mary's (St. Louis) 62 Mexico 16
St. Pius X 21 Cardinal Ritter 20
CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINAL
Hannibal 42 North County 26
CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINAL
Webb City 35 Jackson 21
CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Christian Brothers College 48 Liberty North 21