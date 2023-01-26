IHSAA IGHSAU
Photo: IHSAA

(KMAland) -- Girls and boys bowling state qualifying meet assignments were released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association on Thursday.

All girls state qualifying bowling meets are scheduled for Monday, February 13th while boys are on Tuesday, February 14th. Here’s a look at where KMAland conference teams are going:

CLASS 1A

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (at Locomotion Lanes, 10:00 AM)

Shenandoah

Clarinda (at Frontier Lanes, 10:00 AM)

Clarinda

Lamoni

Lenox

Mount Ayr

Red Oak

St. Albert (at Thunderbowl, 11:00 AM)

Harlan 

Nodaway Valley

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

St. Albert

Tri-Center

Pella Christian (at The Dutch 200 Bowl & Grill, 10:30 AM)

Southeast Warren

CLASS 2A 

LeMars (at Sweet 16 Lanes, 9:00 AM)

Thomas Jefferson

LeMars

Lewis Central

Sioux City West

Newton (at Cardinal Lanes, 10:00 AM)

Creston

Denison-Schleswig

CLASS 3A

Des Moines Lincoln (at Bowlerama Lanes, 10:00 AM)

Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

