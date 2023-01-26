(KMAland) -- Girls and boys bowling state qualifying meet assignments were released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association on Thursday.
All girls state qualifying bowling meets are scheduled for Monday, February 13th while boys are on Tuesday, February 14th. Here’s a look at where KMAland conference teams are going:
CLASS 1A
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (at Locomotion Lanes, 10:00 AM)
Shenandoah
Clarinda (at Frontier Lanes, 10:00 AM)
Clarinda
Lamoni
Lenox
Mount Ayr
Red Oak
St. Albert (at Thunderbowl, 11:00 AM)
Harlan
Nodaway Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
St. Albert
Tri-Center
Pella Christian (at The Dutch 200 Bowl & Grill, 10:30 AM)
Southeast Warren
CLASS 2A
LeMars (at Sweet 16 Lanes, 9:00 AM)
Thomas Jefferson
LeMars
Lewis Central
Sioux City West
Newton (at Cardinal Lanes, 10:00 AM)
Creston
Denison-Schleswig
CLASS 3A
Des Moines Lincoln (at Bowlerama Lanes, 10:00 AM)
Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City East
Sioux City North