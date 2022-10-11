(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released assignments for next Thursday’s cross country state qualifying meets.
Here’s a look at where KMAland conference schools are headed:
CLASS 1A
ACGC
AHSTW
Ankeny Christian
Audubon
Boyer Valley
CAM
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
IKM-Manning
Iowa School of the Deaf
Nodaway Valley
Orient-Macksburg
West Harrison
Central Decatur
Bedford
Lamoni
Melcher-Dallas
Moravia
Moulton-Udell
Southeast Warren
Twin Cedars
Wayne
Ridge View
Riverside
Southwest Valley
Diagonal
East Mills
East Union
Essex
Fremont-Mills
Griswold
Heartland Christian
Lenox
Logan-Magnolia
Missouri Valley
Mount Ayr
Martensdale-St. Marys
Sidney
St. Albert
Stanton
Tri-Center
Woodbine
CLASS 2A
Shenandoah
Clarinda
Red Oak
Treynor
Underwood
CLASS 3A
Glenwood
Atlantic
Creston
Denison-Schleswig
Harlan
Kuemper Catholic
Lewis Central
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Humboldt
Bishop Heelan Catholic
LeMars
CLASS 4A
Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Sioux City West