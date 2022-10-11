IHSAA IGHSAU
Photo: IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released assignments for next Thursday’s cross country state qualifying meets.

Here’s a look at where KMAland conference schools are headed:

CLASS 1A

ACGC

AHSTW

Ankeny Christian

Audubon

Boyer Valley

CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

IKM-Manning

Iowa School of the Deaf

Nodaway Valley

Orient-Macksburg

West Harrison

Central Decatur 

Bedford

Lamoni

Melcher-Dallas

Moravia

Moulton-Udell

Southeast Warren

Twin Cedars

Wayne

Ridge View 

Riverside

Southwest Valley 

Diagonal

East Mills

East Union

Essex

Fremont-Mills

Griswold

Heartland Christian

Lenox

Logan-Magnolia

Missouri Valley

Mount Ayr

Martensdale-St. Marys

Sidney

Southwest Valley

St. Albert

Stanton

Tri-Center

Woodbine

CLASS 2A 

Shenandoah 

Clarinda

Red Oak

Treynor

Underwood

CLASS 3A

Glenwood 

Atlantic

Creston

Denison-Schleswig

Harlan

Kuemper Catholic

Lewis Central

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Humboldt

Bishop Heelan Catholic

LeMars

CLASS 4A 

Abraham Lincoln 

Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West

