Cross Country
(KMAland) -- The IGHSAU and IHSAA have released the assignments for next week’s state qualifying cross country meets.

Check out where the KMAland conference schools will head next week. Class 3A and 4A meets are scheduled for Wednesday, October 21st while Class 1A and 2A will run on Thursday, October 22nd.

View the complete list of pairings linked here

CLASS 1A AT ACGC 

Ankeny Christian

CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Griswold

IKM-Manning

Tri-Center

CLASS 1A AT AUDUBON 

AHSTW

Audubon

Boyer Valley

East Mills

Fremont-Mills

Heartland Christian

Iowa School for the Deaf

Logan-Magnolia

Riverside

St. Albert

West Harrison

Woodbine

CLASS 1A AT MOUNT AYR 

Bedford

Clarinda Academy

Diagonal

East Union

Essex

Lenox

Martensdale-St. Marys

Melcher-Dallas

Mount Ayr

Nodaway Valley

Orient-Macksburg

Sidney

Southeast Warren

Southwest Valley

Wayne

CLASS 1A AT PEKIN 

Moravia

Moulton-Udell

Twin Cedars

CLASS 2A AT PANORAMA 

Central Decatur

Clarinda

Missouri Valley

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Treynor

Underwood

CLASS 3A AT SPENCER 

Bishop Heelan Catholic

Denison-Schleswig

Harlan

LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 3A AT WINTERSET 

Atlantic

Creston

Glenwood

Kuemper Catholic

CLASS 4A AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN

Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson

Lewis Central

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West

