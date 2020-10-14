(KMAland) -- The IGHSAU and IHSAA have released the assignments for next week’s state qualifying cross country meets.
Check out where the KMAland conference schools will head next week. Class 3A and 4A meets are scheduled for Wednesday, October 21st while Class 1A and 2A will run on Thursday, October 22nd.
View the complete list of pairings linked here.
CLASS 1A AT ACGC
Ankeny Christian
CAM
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Griswold
IKM-Manning
Tri-Center
CLASS 1A AT AUDUBON
AHSTW
Audubon
Boyer Valley
East Mills
Fremont-Mills
Heartland Christian
Iowa School for the Deaf
Logan-Magnolia
Riverside
St. Albert
West Harrison
Woodbine
CLASS 1A AT MOUNT AYR
Bedford
Clarinda Academy
Diagonal
East Union
Essex
Lenox
Martensdale-St. Marys
Melcher-Dallas
Mount Ayr
Nodaway Valley
Orient-Macksburg
Sidney
Southeast Warren
Southwest Valley
Wayne
CLASS 1A AT PEKIN
Moravia
Moulton-Udell
Twin Cedars
CLASS 2A AT PANORAMA
Central Decatur
Clarinda
Missouri Valley
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Underwood
CLASS 3A AT SPENCER
Bishop Heelan Catholic
Denison-Schleswig
Harlan
LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 3A AT WINTERSET
Atlantic
Creston
Glenwood
Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 4A AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN
Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson
Lewis Central
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Sioux City West