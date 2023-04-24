IHSAA IGHSAU
Photo: IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have announced state qualifying track meet assignments. State qualifying meets are slated for Thursday, May 11th.

Here is a look at the area districts including KMAland conference schools:

CLASS 1A 

ACGC

Ar-We-Va

Audubon

CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Glidden-Ralston

Griswold

Heartland Christian

IKM-Manning

Iowa School for the Deaf

Nodaway Valley

Orient-Macksburg

Riverside

Tri-Center

BGM 

Melcher-Dallas

Moravia

Seymour

Twin Cedars

Lawton-Bronson

Logan-Magnolia

West Harrison

Woodbine

Madrid 

Ankeny Christian

Martensdale-St. Marys

Mormon Trail

Paton-Churdan

Southeast Warren

Wayne

Southwest Valley 

Bedford

Diagonal

East Mills

East Union

Essex

Fremont-Mills

Hamburg

Lamoni

Lenox

Mount yr

Murray

Sidney

Southwest Valley

St. Albert

Stanton

WACO 

Moulton-Udell

CLASS 2A 

Central Decatur 

Central Decatur

Clarinda

Red Oak

Shenandoah

OABCIG 

Kuemper Catholic

Van Meter 

Treynor

Underwood

CLASS 3A 

Carlisle 

Creston

Carroll 

Atlantic

Denison-Schleswig

Glenwood

Harlan

Lewis Central

MOC-Floyd Valley 

Bishop Heelan Catholic

LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 4A 

Abraham Lincoln 

Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West

