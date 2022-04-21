(KMAland) -- The Underwood girls are in while Lewis Central and St. Albert both moved up a spot in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state soccer rankings.
The Eagles are No. 8 following a week that saw them rout Tri-Center while St. Albert is No. 14 in 1A and Lewis Central is No. 7 in 2A. Check out the area teams ranked below or the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
8. Underwood (NR)
13. Tri-Center (down 5)
14. St. Albert (up 1)
CLASS 2A
7. Lewis Central (up 1)
CLASS 3A
3. Abraham Lincoln (same)
15. Sioux City East (same)