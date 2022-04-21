Underwood Eagles

(KMAland) -- The Underwood girls are in while Lewis Central and St. Albert both moved up a spot in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state soccer rankings.

The Eagles are No. 8 following a week that saw them rout Tri-Center while St. Albert is No. 14 in 1A and Lewis Central is No. 7 in 2A. Check out the area teams ranked below or the complete rankings linked here.  

CLASS 1A 

6. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)

8. Underwood (NR)

13. Tri-Center (down 5)

14. St. Albert (up 1)

CLASS 2A 

7. Lewis Central (up 1)

CLASS 3A 

3. Abraham Lincoln (same)

15. Sioux City East (same)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.