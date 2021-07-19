(Fort Dodge) -- The Pride of Iowa's Southeast Warren and Wayne advanced to state semifinals on Monday at the state softball tournament. Continue to refresh for updated scores.
1A: Southeast Warren 9 Sigourney 6
Breanna Nolte finished with two hits, three RBI and three runs, and Jaycee Neer posted a pair of hits and two RBI of her own to lead Southeast Warren in the win. Makayla Ruble also singled and brought in two.
Listen to a postgame interview with Coach Cody Reynolds below.
1A: Wayne 7 Remsen St. Mary’s 2
Sterling Berndt struck out 11 in a complete game performance to lift Wayne into the state semifinals. Mya Willey had two hits and two RBI to lead the offense while Jaide Harvey, Emily Jones and Abigayle Henderson also had two hits and an RBI each. Berndt posted a double and scored twice for the Falcons.
Head Coach Heather Fortune on KMA’s Upon Further Review Tuesday morning.
IOWA STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Newell-Fonda 2 North Butler 0
Southeast Warren 9 Sigourney 6
Wayne 7 Remsen St. Mary’s 2
Lisbon 10 Clarksville 0 — 5 inn
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Wilton 7 Pella Christian 2
Earlham 7 North Union 4
North Linn 5 Iowa City Regina 2
Central Springs 11 Underwood 0 -- 5 inn
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Davenport Assumption vs. Clarke, 7:00 PM
Atlantic vs. Anamosa, 7:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1