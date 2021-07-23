(Fort Dodge) -- The final day of the 2021 softball season concluded with Assumption, Western Dubuque and Fort Dodge claiming state championships.
Atlantic had a chance to mount a comeback late, but ended the game with the bases loaded.
CLASS 3A
Championship: Assumption 10 Mount Vernon 5
3rd Place: Williamsburg 3 Atlantic 0
CLASS 4A
Championship: Western Dubuque 3 Boone 1
3rd Place: Winterset 5 ADM 4
CLASS 5A
Championship: Fort Dodge 2 Ankeny Centennial 0
3rd Place: Waukee 4 Pleasant Valley 1