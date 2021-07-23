State Softball Tournament
(Fort Dodge) -- The final day of the 2021 softball season concluded with Assumption, Western Dubuque and Fort Dodge claiming state championships. 

3A 3RD PLACE: Williamsburg 3 Atlantic 0 

Atlantic had a chance to mount a comeback late, but ended the game with the bases loaded. View the full rundown at our Local Sports Page. 

CLASS 3A 

Championship: Assumption 10 Mount Vernon 5

CLASS 4A 

Championship: Western Dubuque 3 Boone 1

3rd Place: Winterset 5 ADM 4 

CLASS 5A 

Championship: Fort Dodge 2 Ankeny Centennial 0 

3rd Place: Waukee 4 Pleasant Valley 1 

