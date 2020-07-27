State Softball Tournament
Photo: Derek Martin/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Both Creston and LeMars dropped their state quarterfinal games on Monday at the state softball tournament.

3A QF: Albia 12 Creston 0 

Jena Lawrence struck out 10 and Albia used a seven-run fourth to cruise to the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

4A QF: Carlisle 5 LeMars 0 

Molly Hoekstra and Lexxi Link combined on a two-hit shutout and struck out nine for Carlisle in the win.

Brooke Haage and Avery Pratt had one hit each for LeMars. Lizzie Koonce allowed five runs on eight hits.

IOWA STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

Albia 12 Creston 0

Mount Vernon 7 Humboldt 4

Class 4A State Quarterfinals 

Carlisle 5 LeMars 0

North Scott 11 Charles City 0

Winterset 7 West Delaware 4

Dallas Center-Grimes 7 Fairfield 5

Class 5A State Quarterfinals 

Fort Dodge 7 Bettendorf 0

Ankeny Centennial 5 Waukee 2

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 10 Pleasant Valley 4

Muscatine 3 WDM Valley 1