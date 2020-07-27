(KMAland) -- Both Creston and LeMars dropped their state quarterfinal games on Monday at the state softball tournament.
3A QF: Albia 12 Creston 0
Jena Lawrence struck out 10 and Albia used a seven-run fourth to cruise to the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
4A QF: Carlisle 5 LeMars 0
Molly Hoekstra and Lexxi Link combined on a two-hit shutout and struck out nine for Carlisle in the win.
Brooke Haage and Avery Pratt had one hit each for LeMars. Lizzie Koonce allowed five runs on eight hits.
IOWA STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Albia 12 Creston 0
Mount Vernon 7 Humboldt 4
Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Carlisle 5 LeMars 0
North Scott 11 Charles City 0
Winterset 7 West Delaware 4
Dallas Center-Grimes 7 Fairfield 5
Class 5A State Quarterfinals
Fort Dodge 7 Bettendorf 0
Ankeny Centennial 5 Waukee 2
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 10 Pleasant Valley 4
Muscatine 3 WDM Valley 1