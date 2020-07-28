State Softball Tournament
Photo: Derek Martin/KMA Sports

(Fort Dodge) -- Underwood, Mount Ayr and Wayne bowed out of the state softball tournament on Tuesday.

2A QF: Louisa-Muscatine 6 Underwood 1

View the complete recap from the game linked here

2A QF: Ogden 5 Mount Ayr 2 

View the complete recap from the game linked here

1A QF: Lynnville-Sully 9 Wayne 4

Lynnville-Sully scored six in the fifth to break away from a 3-3 tie on their way to the win.

Emily Jones and Allie Wik led the Wayne offense with two hits apiece.

STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

Collins-Maxwell 5 Newman Catholic 2

Lynnville-Sully 9 Wayne 4

Lisbon 3 Newell-Fonda 0

Clarksville 7 Akron-Westfield 6

Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

North Linn 10 Ridge View 0

Northeast 5 Central Springs 4

Louisa-Muscatine 6 Underwood 1

Ogden 5 Mount Ayr 2

Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

Davenport Assumption 15 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Williamsburg 3 Algona 1