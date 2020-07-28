(Fort Dodge) -- Underwood, Mount Ayr and Wayne bowed out of the state softball tournament on Tuesday.
2A QF: Louisa-Muscatine 6 Underwood 1
2A QF: Ogden 5 Mount Ayr 2
1A QF: Lynnville-Sully 9 Wayne 4
Lynnville-Sully scored six in the fifth to break away from a 3-3 tie on their way to the win.
Emily Jones and Allie Wik led the Wayne offense with two hits apiece.
STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Collins-Maxwell 5 Newman Catholic 2
Lynnville-Sully 9 Wayne 4
Lisbon 3 Newell-Fonda 0
Clarksville 7 Akron-Westfield 6
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
North Linn 10 Ridge View 0
Northeast 5 Central Springs 4
Louisa-Muscatine 6 Underwood 1
Ogden 5 Mount Ayr 2
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Davenport Assumption 15 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Williamsburg 3 Algona 1