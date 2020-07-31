State Softball Tournament
Photo: Derek Martin/KMA Sports

(Fort Dodge) -- Clarksville, Albia and Ogden capped off the 2020 softball season with state championships in their respective classes.

Check out the complete scoreboard from state softball below. 

STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1A State Tournament 

Championship: Clarksville 2 Collins-Maxwell 0

Consolation: Lynnville-Sully 10 Lisbon 0

Class 2A State Tournament

Championship: Ogden 6 North Linn 1

Consolation: Louisa-Muscatine 8 Northeast 0

Class 3A State Tournament

Albia 1 Williamsburg 0 

Assumption 4 Mount Vernon 1 