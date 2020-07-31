(Fort Dodge) -- Clarksville, Albia and Ogden capped off the 2020 softball season with state championships in their respective classes.
Check out the complete scoreboard from state softball below.
STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1A State Tournament
Championship: Clarksville 2 Collins-Maxwell 0
Consolation: Lynnville-Sully 10 Lisbon 0
Class 2A State Tournament
Championship: Ogden 6 North Linn 1
Consolation: Louisa-Muscatine 8 Northeast 0
Class 3A State Tournament
Albia 1 Williamsburg 0
Assumption 4 Mount Vernon 1