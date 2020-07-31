(KMAland) -- Three state championships and four state semifinals are up for grabs and picked today between the baseball and softball state tournaments.
Also of note, Derek has wrapped up the summer championship by going 4-2 yesterday against Trevor and Ryan's 2-4 records. The only thing left to be decided is second place.
Here are the latest standings with 11 games left to pick:
Derek: 308-130 (CHAMPION)
Trev: 291-137 (12.0 GB)
Ryan: 289-143 (15.5 GB)
Here are the picks for today. View the complete schedule, with times listed, below the predictions:
STATE SOFTBALL PICKS
1A: Collins-Maxwell (21-1) vs. Clarksville (18-1) -- All three pick Collins-Maxwell.
2A: North Linn (25-0) vs. Ogden (21-3) -- Derek and Trevor are taking North Linn while Ryan has Ogden.
3A: Albia (21-1) vs. Williamsburg (25-4) -- Ryan and Trevor are picking Albia, and Derek is going with Williamsburg.
STATE BASEBALL PICKS
3A: Dallas Center-Grimes (18-3) vs. Gilbert (22-3) -- Derek and Ryan picked Gilbert while Trevor is going with Dallas Center-Grimes.
3A: Norwalk (18-5) vs. Marion (11-10) -- Derek and Ryan are going with Norwalk while Trevor is picking Marion.
4A: Ankeny (20-8) vs. Dubuque Hempstead (16-1) -- All three pick Ankeny.
4A: Johnston (22-3) vs. Urbandale (18-9) -- Ryan and Trevor are picking Johnston while Derek is going with Urbandale.
STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 1A Tournament
Championship: Collins-Maxwell vs. Clarksville, 7:30 PM
Consolation: Lynnville-Sully vs. Lisbon, 6:00 PM
Class 2A Tournament
Championship: North Linn vs. Ogden, 5:00 PM
Consolation: Louisa-Muscatine vs. Northeast, 3:30 PM
Class 3A Tournament
Championship: Albia vs. Williamsburg, 2:30 PM
Consolation: Assumption vs. Mount Vernon, 1:00 PM
STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 3A Semifinals
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Gilbert, 10:30 AM
Norwalk vs. Marion, 1:30 PM
Class 4A Semifinals
Ankeny vs. Dubuque, Hempstead, 4:30 PM
Johnston vs. Urbandale, 7:30 PM