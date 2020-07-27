(KMAland) -- The state softball tournament begins today while the state baseball tournament turns to Class 2A. KMA Sports will have Creston/Albia softball and Treynor/Van Meter baseball on the air.
Trevor went 2-0 on Saturday while Derek was 1-0 and Ryan went 1-1. The latest standings:
Derek: 282-110
Trev: 264-118 (13.0 GB)
Ryan: 260-125 (18.5 GB)
Today, we are picking 10 state softball quarterfinals and four state baseball quarterfinals. Check out the full schedule below the picks.
3A SOFTBALL: Albia (19-1) vs. Creston (13-5)
Derek's Pick: Albia -- It's been a heck of a run for Creston, which has been playing as good as anyone over the last couple weeks. Albia, though, does have one of the best pitchers in the state in Jena Lawrence. If it turns into a pitcher's duel, Albia probably has the edge. Now, if Creston can push it into a slugfest...
Trev's Pick: No Pick -- Hear Trev on the call later tonight on FM 99.1 at 7:00.
Ryan's Pick: Albia -- It's been an incredible run for the Panthers this year and through the postseason. However, the competition gets real stiff at the state tournament. Jena Lawrence has 162 strikeouts in 112.1 IP for the Blue Demons. I think this is a low-scoring affair.
4A SOFTBALL: Carlisle (18-3) vs. LeMars (14-5)
Trev's Pick: Carlisle -- Tough draw for LeMars out of the gate. I'll take the defending champs to do their thing.
Ryan's Pick: Carlisle -- Carlisle is good. Just ask Harlan. The Wildcats have a couple girls they can turn to in the circle and they hit the ball very well. I will take them to win this one.
Derek's Pick: Carlisle -- LeMars made us all look like fools with their regional final win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton last week. If they can spring an upset of the top-ranked and defending champion, they'll make the whole state stand up.
2A BASEBALL: Van Meter (20-2-1) vs. Treynor (12-7)
Ryan's Pick: Van Meter -- This was a tough pick for me. I really like the way Treynor is playing right now and they will be tough to beat with Drew Petersen throwing. The Cardinals beat Van Meter earlier this year, but they didn't see the top of their rotation. I will take Van Meter in a close one.
Derek's Pick: No Pick -- Hear the call with Derek his morning at 10:30 AM.
Trev's Pick: Treynor -- I've been high on the Cardinals all postseason, so why stop now? It's not like they haven't already beat the top seed once already this year.
OTHER STATE QUARTERFINAL PICKS
3A SB: Humboldt (20-2) vs. Mount Vernon (20-4) -- Derek and Ryan picked Humboldt while Trevor is taking Mount Vernon.
4A SB: Charles City (13-3) vs. North Scott (16-9) -- All three pick North Scott.
4A SB: West Delaware (21-4) vs. Winterset (14-7) -- Trevor and Ryan picked West Delaware while Derek went with Winterset.
4A SB: Fairfield (24-1) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (19-9) -- Derek and Ryan are going with Fairfield here. Ol' TrevMaeds is picking Dallas Center-Grimes to win.
5A SB: Fort Dodge (26-3) vs. Bettendorf (19-6) -- All three pick Fort Dodge.
5A SB: Waukee (23-4) vs. Ankeny Centennial (21-8) -- Derek and Trevor picked Waukee while Ryan went with Ankeny Centennial.
5A SB: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (23-1) vs. Pleasant Valley (17-6) -- All three pick Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
5A SB: WDM Valley (23-4) vs. Muscatine (18-2) -- All three pick WDM Valley.
2A BSB: Mid-Prairie (15-3) vs. West Lyon (14-3) -- Derek and Trevor are taking West Lyon while Ryan takes Mid-Prairie.
2A BSB: North Linn (18-2) vs. Durant (12-4) -- All three pick North Linn.
2A BSB: Dike-New Hartford (15-3) vs. Des Moines Christian (15-6) -- All three pick Des Moines Christian.
IOWA STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Albia vs. Creston, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Humboldt vs. Mount Vernon, 7:30 PM
Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Carlisle vs. LeMars, 3:00 PM
North Scott vs. Charles City, 3:30 PM
West Delaware vs. Winterset, 4:30 PM
Fairfield vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 5:00 PM
Class 5A State Quarterfinals
Fort Dodge vs. Bettendorf, 11:00 AM
Waukee vs. Ankeny Centennial, 11:30 AM
Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Pleasant Valley, 12:30 PM
WDM Valley vs. Muscatine, 1:00 PM
IOWA STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Van Meter vs. Treynor, 10:30 AM On KMA-FM 99.1
Mid-Prairie vs. West Lyon, 1:30 PM
North Linn vs. Durant, 4:30 PM
Dike-New Hartford vs. Des Moines Christian, 7:30 PM