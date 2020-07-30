(KMAland) -- The summer season is down to its final three days, and the standings are actually tightening up a bit more.
Yesterday, Ryan went 10-4 while Trevor was 9-5 and Derek ended up 7-7. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 304-128
Trev: 289-133 (10.0 GB)
Ryan: 287-139 (13.5 GB)
Today, we are picking state championships in 4A and 5A softball and state baseball semifinals in 1A and 2A. View the full schedule below the picks.
STATE SOFTBALL PICKS
4A: Carlisle (20-3) vs. Winterset (16-7): All three pick Carlisle.
5A: Fort Dodge (28-3) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (25-1): Derek and Ryan are going with Cedar Rapids Kennedy while Trevor picks Fort Dodge.
STATE BASEBALL PICKS
1A: Don Bosco (18-1) vs. Kingsley-Pierson (16-2): All three pick Don Bosco.
1A: St. Mary’s, Remsen (20-0) vs. Newman Catholic (18-5): All three pick St. Mary’s, Remsen.
2A: Van Meter (21-2) vs. West Lyon (15-3) – Derek and Trevor pick Van Meter while Ryan is going with West Lyon.
2A: North Linn (19-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (16-6) – Ryan and Trevor are picking North Linn while Derek is picking Des Moines Christian.
STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 4A State Tournament
Championship: Carlisle vs. Winterset, 7:30 PM
Consolation: North Scott vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 6:00 PM
Class 5A State Tournament
Championship: Fort Dodge vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 5:00 PM
Consolation: Ankeny Centennial vs. Muscatine, 3:30 PM
STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Semifinals
Don Bosco vs. Kingsley-Pierson, 10:30 AM
St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Newman Catholic, 1:30 PM
Class 2A State Semifinals
Van Meter vs. West Lyon, 4:30 PM
North Linn vs. Des Moines Christian, 7:30 PM