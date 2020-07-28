(KMAland) -- The state softball and baseball tournaments continue today with KMA Sports calling Underwood/Louisa-Muscatine and Mount Ayr/Ogden.
Yesterday, Derek and Trevor were 9-4 while Ryan finished 9-5. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 291-114
Trev: 273-122 (13.0 GB)
Ryan: 269-130 (19.0 GB)
Today, we are picking 14 total games, including 10 state softball quarterfinals and four state baseball quarterfinals. View the full schedule below our picks.
2A SB: Louisa-Muscatine (18-5) vs. Underwood (14-4)
Derek's Pick: No Pick -- Hear the call with Derek this afternoon at 4:30 on KMA-FM 99.1.
Trev's Pick: Louisa-Muscatine -- I don’t really have a reason. Underwood folks seem to like when we pick against them, so I’ll do it. This is a sacrificial lamb pick. Prove me wrong, Underwood
Ryan's Pick: Louisa-Muscatine -- Underwood has made an incredible run just to get to the State Tournament. Hailey Sanders is a strikeout machine in the circle for the Falcons and I don't know how well the Underwood offense will fare in that matchup.
2A SB: Ogden (19-3) vs. Mount Ayr (10-4)
Trev's Pick: No Pick -- Hear Trevor today at 5:00 on the KMAX-Stream.
Ryan's Pick: Ogden -- I really want to pick the Raiderettes in this one, but Denali Loecker is really, really good. She has 10 HRs and is a beast in the circle. I will take Ogden in a close one.
Derek's Pick: Mount Ayr -- Let's make a mess, let's wreck the whole bracket, let's just be Raiderettes. You know, because there's nothing better yet.
1A SB: Lynnville-Sully (18-2) vs. Wayne (17-4)
Ryan's Pick: Wayne -- Sterling Berndt and the rest of her teammates have only given up one run in the entire postseason. They are playing well right now and are looking to make some noise in Fort Dodge.
Derek's Pick: Wayne -- Sterling Berndt in the circle, a cavalcade of big bats up and down the lineup and the experience to go with it. I'll take the Falcons.
Trev's Pick: Wayne -- I’ve seen Wayne live, Sterling Berndt is phenomenal and the Falcons bats are electric. I’ll take them to move on.
3A BSB: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) vs. Marion (10-10)
Derek's Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton -- The top-seeded Warriors are locked and loaded -- in pitching and at the plate -- for a deep run in Des Moines.
Trev's Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton -- The Warriors are experienced and have a bevy of arms at their disposal. That’s a recipe for advancing to a state semifinal
Ryan's Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton -- SB-L is loaded with pitching, while Marion had to make a little Cinderella run to get to the tournament. I will take the Warriors here.
OTHER STATE SOFTBALL PICKS
1A: Collins-Maxwell (19-1) vs. Newman Catholic (19-3) -- All three pick Collins-Maxwell.
1A: Newell-Fonda (18-2) vs. Lisbon (20-3) -- All three pick Newell-Fonda.
1A: Clarksville (16-1) vs. Akron-Westfield (17-2) -- Derek and Trevor take Akron-Westfield while Ryan has Clarksville.
2A: North Linn (23-0) vs. Ridge View (11-8) -- All three pick North Linn.
2A: Northeast (19-2) vs. Central Springs (17-3) -- Derek and Ryan have Central Springs here while Trevor is going with Northeast.
3A: Davenport Assumption (19-5) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (14-2) -- Derek and Ryan are taking Assumption while Trevor is going with Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
3A: Williamsburg (23-4) vs. Algona (16-1) -- Derek and Ryan picked Algona while Trevor has Williamsburg.
OTHER STATE BASEBALL PICKS
3A: Norwalk (17-5) vs. Clear Creek-Amana (16-5) -- All three pick Norwalk.
3A: Dallas Center-Grimes (17-3) vs. Benton (13-11) -- All three pick Dallas Center-Grimes.
3A: Gilbert (21-3) vs. ADM (12-7) -- Derek and Ryan take Gilbert while Trevor has ADM.
STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Collins-Maxwell vs. Newman Catholic, 3:00 PM
Lynnville-Sully vs. Wayne, 3:30 PM Follow @TrevMaeder96
Newell-Fonda vs. Lisbon, 7:00 PM
Clarksville vs. Akron-Westfield, 7:30 PM
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
North Linn vs. Ridge View, 11:00 AM
Northeast vs. Central Springs, 11:30 AM
Louisa-Muscatine vs. Underwood, 4:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Ogden vs. Mount Ayr, 5:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Davenport Assumption vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 12:30 PM
Williamsburg vs. Algona, 1:00 PM
STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Norwalk vs. Clear Creek-Amana, 10:30 AM
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Marion, 1:30 PM
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Benton, 4:30 PM
Gilbert vs. ADM, 7:30 PM