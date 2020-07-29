(KMAland) -- The softball and baseball season is over for KMAland conference schools, but there is still plenty of softball and baseball to be played (and picked) in the coming days.
It was a tough day for the pickers, but Ryan went 9-5 while Trevor was 7-6 and Derek 6-7. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 297-121
Trev: 280-128 (12.0 GB)
Ryan: 277-135 (16.5 GB)
Today, we are picking all state semifinals in softball and all 4A state quarterfinals in baseball. View the complete schedule with start times below the picks.
STATE SOFTBALL PICKS
1A: Collins-Maxwell (20-1) vs. Lynnville-Sully (19-2) – All three pick Collins-Maxwell.
1A: Clarksville (17-1) vs. Lisbon (21-3) – Derek and Ryan are on Lisbon while Trevor is going Clarksville.
2A: North Linn (24-0) vs. Northeast (20-2) – All three pick North Linn.
2A: Louisa-Muscatine (19-5) vs. Ogden (20-3) – Derek and Trevor are taking Louisa-Muscatine while Ryan has Ogden.
3A: Albia (20-1) vs. Mount Vernon (21-4) – Ryan and Trevor picked Albia while Derek went with Mount Vernon.
3A: Assumption (20-5) vs. Williamsburg (24-4) – All three pick Assumption.
4A: Carlisle (19-3) vs. North Scott (17-9) – Derek and Ryan are going North Scott while Trevor is picking Carlisle.
4A: Winterset (15-7) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (20-9) – Ryan and Trevor have Dallas Center-Grimes while Derek is picking Winterset.
5A: Fort Dodge (27-3) vs. Ankeny Centennial (22-8) – All three pick Fort Dodge.
5A: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (24-1) vs. Muscatine (19-2) – Ryan and Trevor picked Cedar Rapids Kennedy while Derek is rolling with Muscatine.
STATE BASEBALL PICKS
4A: Urbandale (17-9) vs. Waukee (14-12) – Derek and Ryan have Urbandale while Trevor is picking Waukee.
4A: Johnston (21-3) vs. Cedar Falls (7-1) – Ryan and Trevor picked Johnston while Derek took Cedar Falls.
4A: Dubuque Hempstead (15-1) vs. Iowa City High (11-8) – Derek and Ryan went with Hempstead, and Trevor has Iowa City High.
4A: Ankeny (19-8) vs. Pleasant Valley (13-11) – All three pick Ankeny.
STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Semifinals
Collins-Maxwell vs. Lynnville-Sully, 7:00 PM
Clarksville vs. Lisbon, 7:30 PM
Class 2A State Semifinals
North Linn vs. Northeast, 5:00 PM
Louisa-Muscatine vs. Ogden, 5:30 PM
Class 3A State Semifinals
Albia vs. Mount Vernon, 4:30 PM
Assumption vs. Williamsburg, 3:00 PM
Class 4A State Semifinals
Carlisle vs. North Scott, 1:00 PM
Winterset vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 11:30 AM
Class 5A State Semifinals
Fort Dodge vs. Ankeny Centennial, 12:30 PM
Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Muscatine, 11:00 AM
STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Urbandale vs. Waukee, 10:30 AM
Johnston vs. Cedar Falls, 1:30 PM
Dubuque Hempstead vs. Iowa City High, 4:30 PM
Ankeny vs. Pleasant Valley, 7:30 PM