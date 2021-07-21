State Softball Tournament
Photo: Derek Martin/KMA Sports

(Fort Dodge) -- It was a day full of state semifinals on Wednesday in Fort Dodge during day three of the state softball tournament. 

1A: Newell-Fonda 7 Southeast Warren 3 

Find the complete recap linked here.

1A: Lisbon 4 Wayne 3 

Find the complete recap linked here.  

3A: Davenport Assumption 12 Atlantic 0

Find the complete recap linked here

STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD 

Class 1A State Semifinals 

Newell-Fonda 7 Southeast Warren 3

Lisbon 4 Wayne 3

Class 2A State Semifinals 

Earlham 9 Wilton 6

North Linn 8 Central Springs 5

Class 3A State Tournament 

Consolation: West Liberty 7 Estherville-Lincoln Central 4

Semifinal: Davenport Assumption 12 Atlantic 0

Semifinal: Mount Vernon 6 Williamsburg 2

Class 4A State Tournament 

Consolation: Carlisle 4 Oskaloosa 0

Consolation: Clear Creek-Amana 7 North Polk 6

Semifinal: Boone 4 Winterset 2

Semifinal: Western Dubuque 8 ADM 1

Class 5A State Tournament 

Consolation: Iowa City High 2 Southeast Polk 0

Consolation: Bettendorf 11 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2

Semifinal: Ankeny Centennial 8 Pleasant Valley 1

Semifinal: Fort Dodge 8 Waukee 3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.