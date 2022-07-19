(KMAland) -- Three KMAland conference schools advanced with state quarterfinal wins at the state softball tournament on Tuesday.
CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Assumption 12 Ballard 2
Williamsburg 5 Sioux Center 1
CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Wilton 7 Logan-Magnolia 4
Central Springs 6 Mount Ayr 0
Find complete recaps from the Logan-Magnolia and Mount Ayr losses at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 2A State Quarterfinals
North Union 4 Louisa-Muscatine 3
Regina Catholic 6 Van Meter 5
CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Southeast Warren 7 Remsen, St. Mary’s 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Newell-Fonda 2
Twin Cedars 2 Lisbon 0 — 8 inn
Find the complete rundown and reaction from three KMAland conference school victories in Class 1A at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 1A State Quarterfinal
North Linn 10 Newman Catholic 0
CLASS 5A STATE CONSOLATIONS
Waukee 5 Southeast Polk 4
Pleasant Valley 6 Linn-Mar 3
CLASS 4A STATE CONSOLATIONS
Norwalk 5 Burlington 0
Indianola 3 ADM 0
CLASS 3A STATE CONSOLATION
Davis County 11 Wahlert Catholic 10