State Softball Tournament
Photo: Derek Martin/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Three KMAland conference schools advanced with state quarterfinal wins at the state softball tournament on Tuesday.

CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Assumption 12 Ballard 2

Williamsburg 5 Sioux Center 1

CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Wilton 7 Logan-Magnolia 4

Central Springs 6 Mount Ayr 0 

Find complete recaps from the Logan-Magnolia and Mount Ayr losses at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other Class 2A State Quarterfinals

North Union 4 Louisa-Muscatine 3

Regina Catholic 6 Van Meter 5

CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Southeast Warren 7 Remsen, St. Mary’s 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Newell-Fonda 2

Twin Cedars 2 Lisbon 0 — 8 inn 

Find the complete rundown and reaction from three KMAland conference school victories in Class 1A at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other Class 1A State Quarterfinal 

North Linn 10 Newman Catholic 0

CLASS 5A STATE CONSOLATIONS

Waukee 5 Southeast Polk 4

Pleasant Valley 6 Linn-Mar 3

CLASS 4A STATE CONSOLATIONS

Norwalk 5 Burlington 0

Indianola 3 ADM 0

CLASS 3A STATE CONSOLATION

Davis County 11 Wahlert Catholic 10

