State Softball Tournament
Photo: Derek Martin/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- All five state championships are set in Fort Dodge at the state softball tournament. Check out the full Wednesday rundown below.

CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS

Southeast Warren 6 North Linn 2

Twin Cedars 7 Martensdale-St. Marys 2 

It will be an All-KMAland Conference championship. Find complete recaps from the Southeast Warren and Twin Cedars wins at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALS 

Wilton 14 North Union 1

Regina Catholic 7 Central Springs 4

CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS 

Mount Vernon 2 Saydel 0

Assumption 1 Williamsburg 0

CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALS

Winterset 7 Carlisle 1

Dallas Center-Grimes 9 North Scott 3

CLASS 5A STATE SEMIFINALS 

Fort Dodge 10 WDM Valley 0

Waukee Northwest 7 Muscatine 2

CLASS 1A STATE CONSOLATION 

Newman Catholic 5 Remsen, St. Mary’s 4

Newell-Fonda 7 Lisbon 1

CLASS 2A STATE CONSOLATION

Louisa-Muscatine 7 Logan-Magnolia 2

Van Meter 12 Mount Ayr 3 

Find recaps from Logan-Magnolia and Mount Ayr losses at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

CLASS 3A STATE CONSOLATION 

Ballard 8 Sioux Center 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.