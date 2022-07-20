(KMAland) -- All five state championships are set in Fort Dodge at the state softball tournament. Check out the full Wednesday rundown below.
CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS
Southeast Warren 6 North Linn 2
Twin Cedars 7 Martensdale-St. Marys 2
It will be an All-KMAland Conference championship. Find complete recaps from the Southeast Warren and Twin Cedars wins at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALS
Wilton 14 North Union 1
Regina Catholic 7 Central Springs 4
CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS
Mount Vernon 2 Saydel 0
Assumption 1 Williamsburg 0
CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALS
Winterset 7 Carlisle 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 9 North Scott 3
CLASS 5A STATE SEMIFINALS
Fort Dodge 10 WDM Valley 0
Waukee Northwest 7 Muscatine 2
CLASS 1A STATE CONSOLATION
Newman Catholic 5 Remsen, St. Mary’s 4
Newell-Fonda 7 Lisbon 1
CLASS 2A STATE CONSOLATION
Louisa-Muscatine 7 Logan-Magnolia 2
Van Meter 12 Mount Ayr 3
Find recaps from Logan-Magnolia and Mount Ayr losses at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CLASS 3A STATE CONSOLATION
Ballard 8 Sioux Center 1