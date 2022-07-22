(KMAland) -- Twin Cedars, Regina Catholic and Mount Vernon won state championships, and Southeast Warren and Martensdale-St. Marys also had top three finishes at state softball on Friday.
Check out the full rundown from Friday in Fort Dodge below.
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Twin Cedars 6 Southeast Warren 3
Find the complete recap from Twin Cedars’ state championship win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Consolation: Martensdale-St. Marys 6 North Linn 2
Martensdale-St. Marys claimed third place, scoring all six of their runs in the final two innings. Campbell German struck out 10 in a complete game performance while Jackie Kleve bashed a three-run home run and scored twice to lead the Blue Devils offense.
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Regina Catholic 6 Wilton 4
Consolation: Central Springs 9 North Union 3
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Mount Vernon 10 Assumption 5