(Marshalltown) -- Lewis Central had five top 14 finishes on Saturday at the IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving Meet.
Kylee Brown led the way for the Titans with a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:54.48). Brown also placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.43), and Sydnie Colins was 14th in the 200 IM (2:12.84). LC also placed 11th in the 200 medley relay and 12th in the 400 freestyle relay. Collins, Brown, Mia Hansen and Claire Crilly swam 1:51.27 in the former, and Abby Hoss, Crill, Collins and Brown went 3:42.65 in the latter.
Sioux City Metro also had a strong day with their top finish a sixth-place posting in the 400 freestyle relay behind Natalie Patee, Olivia Delarosa, Grace Aesoph and Addison Oelke, who teamed to post a 3:38.37. Oelke was eighth in the 100 butterfly (59.24), and Aesoph took ninth in the same event (59.64). The 200 freestyle relay team of Brigid McGowan, Patte, Aesoph and Oelke swam 1:40.68 in ninth.
Patee was 11th in the 500 freestyle (5:12.60) and 12th in the 200 freestyle (1:57.23). Oelke added a 16th-place finish in the 200 IM (2:14.33).
Other area results:
22. Sioux City West — 200 medley relay (Maria McGowan, Alice Mahoney, Brigid McGowan, Evie Hall) 1:55.24
29. Lewis Central — 200 freestyle relay (Hannah Steinmetz, Emma Gordon, Mia Hansen, Claire Crilly) 1:45.20
