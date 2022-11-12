(Marshalltown) -- Lewis Central had five top 14 finishes on Saturday at the IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving Meet.
Kylee Brown led the way for the Titans with a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:54.48). Brown also placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.43), and Sydnie Colins was 14th in the 200 IM (2:12.84) and 9th in the 100 backstroke (59.72). LC also placed 11th in the 200 medley relay and 12th in the 400 freestyle relay. Collins, Brown, Mia Hansen and Claire Crilly swam 1:51.27 in the former, and Abby Hoss, Crill, Collins and Brown went 3:42.65 in the latter.
Sioux City Metro also had a strong day with their top finish a sixth-place posting in the 400 freestyle relay behind Natalie Patee, Olivia Delarosa, Grace Aesoph and Addison Oelke, who teamed to post a 3:38.37. Oelke was eighth in the 100 butterfly (59.24), and Aesoph took ninth in the same event (59.64). The 200 freestyle relay team of Brigid McGowan, Patte, Aesoph and Oelke swam 1:40.68 in ninth.
Patee was 11th in the 500 freestyle (5:12.60) and 12th in the 200 freestyle (1:57.23). Oelke added a 16th-place finish in the 200 IM (2:14.33).
Other area results:
22. Sioux City West — 200 medley relay (Maria McGowan, Alice Mahoney, Brigid McGowan, Evie Hall) 1:55.24
29. Lewis Central — 200 freestyle relay (Hannah Steinmetz, Emma Gordon, Mia Hansen, Claire Crilly) 1:45.20
