(KMAland) -- The state baseball tournament begins today with two Class 1A state quarterfinals, including Pride of Iowa Conference stalwart and top-seeded Martensdale-St. Marys in action.
Trevor had the winning night on Wednesday, going 13-4 compared to Derek and Ryan finishing 11-7.
Derek: 280-109
Trev: 261-117 (13.5 GB)
Ryan: 258-123 (18.0 GB)
Here are the picks for today's state tournament. View the schedule below the picks.
1A: Martensdale-St. Marys (26-1) vs. Kingsley-Pierson (15-2)
This is the 17th summer state tournament in school history, but let's not overlook the 1941 team that went to the fall state tournament (and won it). So, the Blue Devils hope No. 18 (or 17 if you look at it the other way) leads to No. 6 (or 5) -- as in state championships. Kingsley-Pierson is at state for the first time since 2002 and fourth time in school history, although Kingsley also went in 1932.
Derek's Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - The history and the pedigree is on the side of the Blue Devils, but Kingsley-Pierson is a really, really good No. 8 seed. Regardless, I can't pick against Coach Jon Fitzpatrick and his team. They are on a mission.
Trev's Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - Both teams have the cupboard full in terms of pitching and Kingsley-Pierson's bats can put the ball in play, but I'll put my trust in the 1 seed, who has a history of winning in Des Moines
Ryan's Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - The Blue Devils are the top seed for a reason. They are absolutely loaded in the pitching department and they will throw their top arms here to bring them back in a possible state title game.
1A: South Winneshiek (25-1) vs. Don Bosco (17-1)
Both teams were in the Class 1A field last year, and this is a real heavyweight showdown in the 4/5 matchup. Noah Tieskotter against Lewis Havel figures to be one of the best first round showdowns in Des Moines.
Trev's Pick: Don Bosco - How good is a tournament field when your 4/5 matchup is a combined 42-2? Pretty good. I think the caliber of pitching each team has is pretty even, so I'll lean with the team that is slightly more efficient at the plate.
Ryan's Pick: Don Bosco - The Dons are making their 10th trip to state and their third-straight. Cael Frost has put together an amazing season with 8 HRs in 18 games. They aren't as deep on the mound as they've been in the past, but I think they have enough here.
Derek's Pick: Don Bosco - The pitching showdown is as good as it gets, but I'm going to go with Havel, who nabbed an impressive win in this round over Coon Rapids-Bayard last year.
STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Kingsley-Pierson, 10:30 AM
South Winneshiek vs. Don Bosco, 1:30 PM