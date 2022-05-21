(Des Moines) -- It was a busy and entertaining final day of the track season. Check out all of KMA Sports' interviews from Saturday's State Track & Field Championships action.
RIVERSIDE GIRLS TAKE 3RD IN CLASS 1A
The Riverside girls collected a team trophy with a third-place finish in Class 1A. Check out the full interview with Coach Jared Hoffman below.
4x400 METER RELAYS
The Riverside girls won a state title while the Glenwood girls, Atlantic girls and Underwood boys also collected medals. KMA Sports spoke with those squads in the interviews below.
4x100 METER RELAYS
The Underwood girls finished third in the Class 2A 4x100. Check out the interviews with Jordyn Reimer, Tayler Krueger, Aliyah Humphrey and Tieler Hull below.
GIRLS 1500 METER RUN
Clarinda junior Mayson Hartley earned her second medal of the week with a fourth-place outing in the 1500. KMA Sports spoke with her after that race.
100 & 200 METER DASHES
Sioux City West's Holly Duax swept the 4A sprints while St. Albert's Brendan Monahan, Harlan's Will Neuharth & Mount Ayr's Addy Reynolds also medaled, and talked with KMA Sports.
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES
Audubon's Gavin Smith and Ar-We-Va's Cooper Kock were top-five finishers on Saturday. View their interviews below.
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES
KMAland athletes shined in this race with a champion and four other medalists. Check out the interviews with Maddax DeVault (Nodaway Valley), Madison Fry (Nodaway Valley), Emily Williams (East Mills), Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riverside) and Clara Teigland (Treynor) below.
BOYS SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAYS
Lenox won a state title while Central Decatur, Audubon and Underwood also medaled. Check out what those participants had to say in the interview below.
GIRLS SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAYS
The Underwood and Fremont-Mills girls medaled in their respective classes. Both teams chatted with KMA Sports afterwards.
800 METER RUN
Scott Pearson (Underwood), Adler Shay (Mount Ayr), Caden Keller (IKM-Manning), Kaia Bieker (Harlan) and Courtney Sporrer (Logan-Magnolia) each medaled in the half-mile. Hear their comments below.
SPRINT MEDLEY RELAYS
The Mount Ayr girls, Mount Ayr boys, Underwood girls and Audubon girls each kicked off their days with medals. Watch those conversations below.