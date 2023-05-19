(Des Moines) -- It's been a busy day at the 2023 State Track & Field Championships in Des Moines.
Check out this page for interviews with KMAland medalists.
1A THROWS
Lilly Peters (Sidney), Lance Clayburg (Coon Rapids-Bayard) and Koleson Evans (West Harrison) medaled. View their interviews below.
1A JUMPS
Kolby Culbertson (Coon Rapids-Bayard) & Aubree Shields (Mount Ayr) medaled. View their interviews below.
OTHER 400 METER HURDLES MEDALISTS
Gabe Funk (Lenox), Brynnly German (Martensdale-St. Marys), Emily Williams (East Mills) and Cortney Knutson (Wayne) also medaled in the 400 hurdles. View those interviews below.
Hear the audio interview with Fremont-Mills' Hannah Wilson after she medaled.
RYCE REYNOLDS WINS 400 METER HURDLES
Mount Ayr star Ryce Reynolds set the 1A record en route to a title in the 400 hurdles. View the interview below.
OTHER 4X200 FUN
The Nodaway Valley girls and Sioux City East girls also medaled in the 4x200. View those interviews below.
RIVERSIDE GIRLS WIN 4X200
Riverside's Veronica Andrusyshyn, Elly Henderson, Carly Henderson and Lydia Erickson claimed the title. View those interviews below.
OTHER DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY FUN
The Woodbine boys, St. Albert girls and Fremont-Mills each medaled. View their interviews below.
MOUNT AYR WINS DISTANCE MEDLEY
Mount Ayr's quartet of Preston Fleharty, Braydon Pierson, Ryce Reynolds and Jaydon Knight won the distance medley. Check out the interviews below.