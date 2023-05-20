(Des Moines) -- It was a fun final day of the 2023 track & field season. Check out all the interviews from Saturday's action below.
WHEELCHAIR
BEDFORD'S ELI JOHNSON WINS WHEELCHAIR 800 AND WHEELCHAIR SHOT PUT
CLASS 1A
East Mills' Emily Williams (1st in 100 hurdles)
Woodbine's Landon Bendgen (1st in 1600, 5th in 800)
Riverside Girls 4x400 (1st)
Murray's Leksi Gannon (1st in 200, 2nd in 100)
Lenox's Gabe Funk (2nd in 110 hurdles)
CAM's Sam Foreman (3rd in 110 hurdles)
Audubon's Madison Steckler (2nd in 100 hurdles, 3rd in 200)
Riverside's Veronica Andrusyshyn (5th in 100)
Stanton Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay (1st)
Fremont-Mills Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay (3rd)
Lenox Boys Shuttle Hurdle Relay (5th)
Exira-EHK's Cash Emgarten (5th in 200)
Woodbine's Nicole Sherer (7th in 800)
Tri-Center's Isah VanArsdol (8th in 800)
St. Albert's Lili Denton (3rd in 1500, 4th in 800)
Nodaway Valley Girls Sprint Medley Relay (4th)
Fremont-Mills Girls Sprint Medley Relay (2nd)
CLASS 2A
Shenandoah's Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin (1st in Sprint Medley, 6th in 4x100)
Shenandoah's Chloe Denton (6th in 100 hurdles)
Red Oak's Landon Couse, Riley Fouts, Brayden Sifford, Jack Kling (2nd in Sprint Medley, 3rd in 4x100)
Clarinda's Kyle Wagoner (5th in 1600) & Treyton Schaapherder (4th in 1600)
Clarinda's Mayson Hartley (3rd in 800, 5th in 1500)
Clarinda's Jerzee Knight (5th in 100)
Treynor's Clara Teigland (1st in 100 hurdles)
Treynor Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay (4th)
CLASS 3A
Harlan's Wil Neuharth (1st in 100 & 200)
Harlan's Cade Sears (4th in 100, 5th in 200)
Harlan Boys 4x100 (1st)
Harlan Head Coach Sam Brummer
Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn (3rd in 1500, 5th in 800)
Glenwood Girls 4x400 (4th)
Atlantic's Ava Rush (2nd in 800)