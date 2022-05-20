(Des Moines) -- Follow here and refresh throughout the day for updates from the second day of the 2022 state track and field championships in Des Moines at Drake Stadium.
1A GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES (prelims)
1q. Maddax DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (15.14)
3q. Emily Williams, JR, East Mills (15.46)
5q. Veronica Andrusyshyn, JR, Riverside (15.65)
8q. Madison Fry, JR, Nodaway Valley (15.89)
16. Maggie Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va (16.56)
17. Lauren Williams, SR, St. Albert (16.59)
21. Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston (17.11)
22. Morgan Knutson, SR, Wayne (17.44)
4A BOYS 110 METER HURDLES (prelims)
20. Lorcan Christensen, SR, Sioux City North (15.95)
21. Carson Pinkerton, SR, Sioux City East (16.04)
1A BOYS 110 METER HURDLES (prelims)
3q. Cooper Kock, SR, Ar-We-Va (15.00)
5q. Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon (15.30)
9. Johnathan Weaver, SR, Lenox (15.37)
12. Jack Follmann, SO, CAM (15.54)
17. Sam Foreman, JR, CAM (16.05)
19. Gabe Funk, FR, Lenox (16.28)
23. Owen Suntken, JR, Melcher-Dallas (19.23)
4A GIRLS DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY
22. Abraham Lincoln — Ava Watkins, Hailey Holcombe, Hutson Rau, Emma O’Neal (4:29.62)
1A GIRLS DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY
4. Riverside — Izzy Bluml, Emma Gordon, Elly Henderson, Carly Henderson (4:21.29)
5. Audubon — Madison Steckler, Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen, Hannah Thygesen (4:22.06)
12. Martensdale-St. Marys — Carolyn Amfahr, Anna Parrott, Brynnly German, Campbell German (4:27.68)