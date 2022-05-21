The Finish Line Barrett Auto Center
Design by Kenny Larabee

(Des Moines) -- Follow here and refresh throughout the day for updates from the third day of the 2022 state track and field championships in Des Moines at Drake Stadium. 

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.